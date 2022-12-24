Jim Dey | Illinois' policies at least partly to blame for exodus
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Exit stage left
Gov. J. B. Pritzker likes to characterize Illinois as a prosperous, successful state where its citizens should be proud to live.
But recent population data gathered by the U.S. Census Bureau shows not everyone shares his sunny point of view.
Census Bureau numbers for 2022 reveal Illinois’ population dropped by 104,000 between 2021 and 2022. Only New York and California had a worse decline.
At the same time, all the states surrounding Illinois — except Michigan — enjoyed population increases.
Florida and Texas — two common destinations for people on the move — had population increases in excess of 400,000.
Illinois enjoyed a natural population increase of nearly 5,000 and in-migration of another 31,000. But roughly 140,000 more people moved out of the state than in.
Past surveys show people leave Illinois for a variety of reasons, including a desire for more moderate weather. But the primary reasons for leaving, the surveys show, are a desire for better job opportunities and lower taxes.
Illinois’ population is roughly 12.5 million.
It’s not over till ...
Although it looks like Republican state Rep. Deanna Mazzochi of Elmhurst was gerrymandered out of her Illinois House seat, she has refused to concede defeat.
The DuPage County clerk’s office this week began a partial recount of selected precincts in the new House District 45, and there’s no telling when it will be done.
The clerk’s office began the recount Tuesday but suspended it Thursday because of weather concerns. The office will be closed until Dec. 28.
Mazzochi said the count is “not even close” to being done because she has requested voter information relevant to the count that has not been provided.
Mazzochi was the subject of several News-Gazette columns on how a gerrymander target responds to being cast for political extinction. She lost her re-election bid by 365 votes out of more than 40,000 cast.
Now Mazzochi is pursuing a partial recount of 29 selected precincts to help her decide whether to pursue a full recount. That would be a complicated, time-consuming and lengthy legal process, one that would eat up much of the two-year term won by the certified winner, Democrat Jenn Douglass of Elmhurst.
The cost of a partial recount is nominal — $10 a precinct. Initially, county officials said the partial recount would be completed on Wednesday.
Democrats increased their pre-existing super-majority in the Illinois House by carefully redrawing multiple districts to put the GOP opposition at a disadvantage.
Constitutional, schmonstitutional
Rival lawyers Tuesday slugged it out in a Kankakee County courtroom over the issue of the controversial SAFE-T Act’s constitutionality.
Pro-SAFE-T lawyers came out blazing. They argued that prosecutors who filed the lawsuit have no standing to challenge the legal viability of bond abolition that goes into effect on Jan. 1.
Assistant Attorney General Darren Kinkead argued that legal right belongs only to criminal defendants.
Kinkead characterized prosecutors’ objections as “policy” related, not legal.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe countered that the 700-plus page law passed in January 2021 is rife with fatal flaws. He charged it infringes on the authority of the judiciary, violates the Illinois Constitution’s “one-subject rule” and opens the door to allowing violent criminals to walk free.
The arguments were nothing that followers of this political controversy haven’t heard before.
The court can strike down the law or parts of it. Judge Thomas Cunnington promised a ruling by Dec. 28, and an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court seems certain to follow.
Prior to oral arguments, lawyers submitted lengthy written arguments for the court to consider.
Under the law, the bond system in Illinois is abolished, meaning criminal defendants either will be released after arrest or held until trial.
Critics charged the law opens the door to rampant lawlessness because too many individuals charged with serious crimes will be released. Gov. Pritzker recently signed a modification of the law broadening the category of felonies for which a defendant may be held. But prosecutors remain unhappy with the law and fearful of its impact if allowed to stand.
Misery loves company
Recently released Illinois State Board of Education data revealed terrible attendance problems in the Champaign-Urbana schools.
But there’s good news. Schools throughout Illinois also have terrible attendance problems.
Statistics show that chronic absenteeism statewide increased to nearly 30 percent last year, climbing from 21.1 percent in 2021.
Chronic absenteeism, not to be confused with truancy, is defined as missing more than 10 percent of the school year, with or without a valid excuse. The school year lasts for a minimum of 185 days.
Online publication Chalkbeat said state data reveals 228 of the state’s 852 schools have higher chronic absenteeism rates than the state average. Some schools have rates as high as 80 percent.
Schools with the highest absenteeism rates feature mostly low-income and/or minority student populations.
In a blinding glimpse of the obvious, one educator noted that “attendance is the number one predictive factor related to a student being successful in school.” It also exacerbates the oft-discussed student achievement gap.
Ready, set, hike
’Tis the season for football recruiting, bowl games and the mass movement of assistant coaches.
One who just took a step up is former University of Illinois quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase. He’s the new offensive coordinator at Iowa State.
Head coach Matt Campbell called Scheelhaase “one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles” and an “outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
A 2012 UI graduate and a four-year starter, Scheelhaase finished his career here as the Fighting Illini’s all-time leader in total offense (10,634 yards). That figure ranks “seventh in Big Ten history,” Iowa State officials said.
Scheelhaase was a member of the UI football staff from 2015-2017 before joining Campbell at Ames as an offensive assistant.
Another former Illini assistant coach who made the move to Ames with Scheelhaase is Alex Golesh.
Offfensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee this past season, Golesh recently was named head coach at the University of South Florida.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.