The state’s new criminal-justice-reform law is so complicated and long that it’s hard to know where to begin.
So let’s begin at the beginning.
Relatively new to Illinois politics is the potent power of Black legislators that has driven the groundbreaking policy that makes Illinois an outlier in terms of abolishing the bond system.
Passage of the multi-faceted Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act — culminating in a ruling Tuesday by the Illinois Supreme Court affirming the constitutionality of abolishing the bond system — was a smashing victory for Illinois’ powerful Black political establishment that views the criminal-justice system as a racist sham.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was among many Black luminaries who, after the ruling, released a statement condemning the bond-court status quo as “one based on wealth, not on public safety.”
State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, called the court’s ruling “a historic civil-rights victory.” He castigated the critics of bond abolition as “right-wingers who don’t care about people’s safety and play dirty politics with people’s lives.”
His only-terrible-people-disagree-with-me rhetoric reflects the direction of Illinois’ political wind. The uber-progressives are in charge, and they have nothing but contempt for those who don’t share their views. Further, they can back up their castigating words with votes.
That’s one reason why Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who quickly signed the SAFE-T Act into law in 2021, applauded the high court’s 5-2 decision affirming the constitutionality of bond abolition.
It’ll be quite a feather in his cap if and when he decides to run for president and looks to enhance his credibility with Democrats nationwide.
“We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pretrial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail,” the governor said.
Critics of the law don’t see it that way.
State Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove, leader of superminority Republicans in that chamber, characterized the law as a threat to public safety. He issued a futile call for Pritzker to call a special legislative session to amend the SAFE-T Act.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, was more accepting of the ruling, saying the public will just have to live with the law’s consequences, both foreseen and unforeseen. Living with the results “is going to be the trick, because this (law) is going to get people killed,” he said.
The law concerns far more than just bond abolition, which barely scratches the surface of the 700-plus-page proposal.
Only a handful of legislators read it before it was quickly passed into law because few had access to the plan. That’s another aspect of the political nature of this legislative power play.
The legislation was put together by leaders of the legislative Black caucus in concert with supermajority legislative leaders and Pritzker. It was dropped in the hopper without hearings during a brief post-election veto session in January 2021 and passed in a heartbeat.
Passing legislation that way is dangerously sloppy, as demonstrated by need for the law’s subsequent rewrites. But it also demonstrates unchallengeable political muscle that produces a fait accompli.
Law enforcement in Illinois was outraged by the proposal, viewing it not only as an attack on police but a threat to public safety.
All but two of Illinois’ 102 state’s attorneys opposed the bill in its initial form, while law-enforcement groups were virtually unanimously opposed. Unfortunately, those groups lack the clout they once had in Springfield and Chicago.
Starting in two months, the public will get a taste of the beginning of the new world governing how courts confront the criminal element. It should be a real eye-opener.