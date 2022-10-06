Jim Dey | Illinois' short-term financial health looks good
Illinois is a state that’s drowning in debt while simultaneously swimming in cash.
That counterintuitive conclusion is drawn from the August financial report prepared by the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
The report indicated that the state’s revenues continue to increase over last year’s figures.
Commission revenue manager Eric Noggle said “base general-fund revenues grew $255 million” in August while “another $180 million in revenue” from federal coronavirus aid raised the “overall monthly gain to $435 million” over August 2021.
While characterizing the state’s 2021-22 fiscal year as “amazing” due to revenue growth, Noggle said the 2022-23 fiscal year, which started July 1, “continues to perform well.”
While not rising to the level of pre-pandemic Illinois, the economy is growing. That’s evident in rising revenues from the “big three” — income-, corporate- and sales-tax revenues.
Comparing this August to the same month in 2021, the state’s personal income-tax revenue jumped by $135 million — from $1.767 billion to $1.986 billion.
Corporate income-tax revenue increased by $44 million and sales-tax revenue rose by $103 million.
Other, much smaller revenue sources include gasoline, cigarette, inheritance and utility taxes.
Revenue transfers from the state lottery, marijuana sales and gambling remain mostly in decline.
Marijuana revenue jumped from $8 million to $12 million. But revenue from the the lottery and gambling fell a collective $39 million — from $108 million to $69 million.
On the revenue report’s basis alone, Illinois looks to be in reasonable financial shape. But the monthly revenue totals are misleading because the state remains deep in debt, mostly due to massive underfunding of state pension funds.
At the same time, federal pandemic aid has made a huge difference in easing general-fund budget issues that might otherwise have required tax increases, spending cuts or both.
Indeed, Illinois’ revenue picture was strong enough for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to persuade the General Assembly to approve a handful of one-time, election-year tax cuts.
The state’s budget picture is expected to remain in relatively good shape for the rest of the budget year that ends June 30, 2023.
Noggle attributed that prediction to federal pandemic aid that will “significantly bolster general funds through the fiscal year.”
That of course, raises an unanswerable question — what will the state’s budget picture looks like once the federal money spigot is turned off?
Here’s a number that illustrates the problem.
Illinois’ general fund is up $829 million over the same time period in the last fiscal year, a nearly 13 percent increase. But of that $829 million boost, almost all of it — $764 million — came in the form of federal pandemic aid.
On a different — but clearly related — subject, state Comptroller Susana Mendoza has boosted the state’s rainy-day fund — officially called the Budget Stabilization Fund — to roughly $1 billion.
That’s a substantial improvement in an account that was basically exhausted during the longstanding budget standoff between former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Restoring that fund to partial good health was difficult, first requiring the state to pay off billions of dollars in unpaid bills to state vendors.
While the $1 billion fund, which is used to address cash-flow issues, may seem large, it’s a pittance in the context of a multibillion-dollar state budget.
States generally try to have a rainy-day fund equal to anywhere from 5 to 15 percent of their general funds. For Illinois to reach 5 percent — a goal Mendoza has embraced — its rainy-day fund will require $2.3 billion, more than double its current size.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.