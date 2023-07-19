The Illinois Supreme Court this week set the stage for a bold experiment in social justice by upholding a new law that abolishes the cash-bail system for accused criminals.
The court voted 5-2 — Democratic justices in the majority, Republicans in the minority — to uphold the controversial provision in the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act.
The groundbreaking proposal was drafted to reduce the number of minority criminal defendants held before trial in county jails. It was championed by supermajority legislative Democrats, principally members of the Legislative Black Caucus, in the state House and Senate and enthusiastically signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The high court gave local state attorneys until Sept. 18 — 60 days — to prepare for implementation of the law that originally was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.
The court delayed the original implementation so that it could review a December decision by a Kankakee County judge who concluded that abolishing the bond system violates the Illinois Constitution.
The implementation date, however, is irrelevant to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. She said her office is prepared to handle the new rules under which accused criminals either will be summarily released from custody after making a court appearance or held until trial.
“We were ready to go Jan. 1, and we’ll be ready to go Sept. 18,” Rietz said.
Under current rules, individuals charged with crimes are arraigned on the charges against them. Based on the history and character of the defendant and the charges filed, a judge can set a bond that ranges from release on one’s own recognizance to holding a defendant without bond.
If a cash bond is set, a defendant is required to post 10 percent of the amount ($1,000 on a $10,000 bond) to be released.
Social-justice critics contend the current system allows wealthy defendants to use their financial assets to be released, a benefit denied to accused criminals of more modest means.
But the reality is that most criminal defendants come from less-affluent backgrounds, while few are from society’s upper financial strata.
One hundred of the state’s 102 state’s attorneys initially opposed bond abolition, and a coalition of 60 of them filed the lawsuit.
They initially criticized the law as far too lenient, asserting it would allow immediate release of those charged with serious violent offenses. That criticism stuck, and some legislators, including the late state Sen. Scott Bennett, worked to expand the list of detainable offenses to make it more palatable to the public.
Bond abolition will apply both to current inmates in the county jail as well as those arrested following implementation.
Rietz said a system is being established where current inmates can petition for review of their bond status. She said she is not yet aware of how many will qualify for release as of Sept. 18, but when she reviewed the jail roster in December, “it was a very small number.”
The veteran prosecutor also discussed a problem that has received little public attention but will hit taxpayers in the wallet.
She said the abolition of bond will make it much harder to collect fines and court costs from defendants convicted of crimes. Under the current system, the judiciary can take fines and court costs out of a defendant’s bond, if there is one.
That will no longer be the case, creating a collection issue that Rietz said will be “difficult.”
“The county board and the legislature are going to have to address these issues,” she said.