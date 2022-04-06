Last week, one of former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s defense lawyers complained that “millions and millions” of documents the corruption investigation generated will take months to examine before a trial can be held.
In response, federal prosecutors advised Madigan’s team that they will get another batch of documents by April 30.
Weep no tears for Madigan’s lawyers. They’re well paid — millions of dollars are already in their coffers with more in the pipeline.
Ka-ching.
But, given that financial reality, is anyone surprised that either Madigan or indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke are refusing to spend their money to pay their defense lawyers.
A unanimous decision by the Illinois Supreme Court last month guaranteed they can continue — at least for now — to use their multimillion-dollar campaign funds to pay their lawyers.
The court’s decision was not emphatic because it involves just one person — former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis — and establishes no clear precedent.
The court said future disputes about spending campaign cash on criminal defense lawyers must be decided “on a case-by-case basis” by the Illinois State Board of Elections.
So someday, election officials or the courts might — or might not — decide that what Madigan is doing violates state law.
In issuing its decision, the high court was clearly sensitive both to personalities and public appearance.
Three of the seven justices — Mary Jane Theis, Anne Burke and P. Scott Neville Jr. — withdrew from the case because of conflicts of interest.
Burke had a direct conflict — she is married to the indicted Ed Burke, and their family finances were on the line.
Neither Theis nor Neville explained their withdrawal.
That left three Republican justices — David Overstreet, Michael Burke and Rita Garman — plus Democrat Robert Carter to preside.
They were sensitive to perceptions that this unsavory practice subsidizes official wrongdoing.
“This court has never condoned public corruption,” Overstreet wrote in his 17-page opinion.
After Solis got in trouble with the feds, he agreed to work undercover for them. He is a key figure in the Madigan and Burke indictments.
In the process of cutting his deal, Solis hired a lawyer whom he paid with campaign funds. That prompted Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez to file a lawsuit alleging that Solis violated state law by using campaign donations to pay personal expenses — criminal defense fees.
The State Board of Elections subsequently ruled that Solis did not violate state law, and the high court affirmed that decision by finding the board’s decision was reasonable enough — “not clearly erroneous” — under the facts to stand.
At the same time, the court rejected arguments from lawyers on both sides.
Solis’ lawyers argued that because campaign law does not specifically ban using campaign funds to pay defense lawyers, it must be permitted “in all circumstances.”
Lopez’s lawyer argued that spending campaign funds on personal criminal lawyers is inherently personal, barred by state law under all circumstances. The justices said whether payments are proper must be determined based on individual circumstances.
They said facts showed Solis “had not been indicted” but had “worked with federal investigators .. to expose public corruption.”
Far from establishing a bright-line rule, the court left the issue shrouded in the darkness of case-by-case reviews and invited legislators to amend state law.
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, accepted that invitation. But she expressed disappointment that “Democrats, especially those who publicly tout how they stood up to Mike Madigan, refuse” to “support this common-sense proposal.”
She predicted that “unless we take action, it will remain expected for politicians to use” campaign donations to “stay out of jail.”
“We are sending a message that you can take advantage of Illinois taxpayers and not have to pay for the consequences yourself, which will of course do nothing to deter future corruption,” Mazzochi said.