When the Illinois Supreme Court issued its Aug. 11 majority ruling upholding the constitutionality of an “assault weapons” ban, it reflected business as usual.
The four justices who voted to uphold the law issued a lengthy ruling examining and rejecting objections to the legislation, and that was that. Another day, another dollar.
What was striking was the dissent authored by Justice Lisa Holder White that was joined by Justice David Overstreet. A third justice — Mary Kay O’Brien — wrote a separate dissent.
Holder White, for a reason she made crystal clear, declined to address the legal merits of the Legislature’s gun ban. She focused on a different issue, arguing the high court should have struck down the law because in passing the ban, legislators ignored a clear mandate in the Illinois Constitution.
“If the court is to adhere to the Illinois Constitution, we cannot address the question of the firearm restrictions at issue in this case,” she wrote. “Important as this case is, constitutionally embedded process matters. Where the Legislature fails to honor our constitutionally mandated process, this court is duty bound to adhere to our constitution and require the Legislature to do the same.”
The justice is referring to the “three readings rule” in Article IV, Section 8(d) of the state constitution. It states: “A bill shall be read by title on three different days in each house. A bill and each amendment thereto shall be reproduced and placed on the desk of each member before passage.”
It was designed then to prevent exactly what legislators do now: legislation by ambush. They propose complicated bills at the last minute that few have read or understand and then vote them into law.
The idea behind the mandate is that the legislative process should be open, that legislators should have time to review and debate the issues before them, and that the public should have forewarning of what’s on tap.
Nonetheless, legislators ignore the requirement. Legislative ambush is a routine majority practice when it comes to passing controversial measures like weapons bans and the controversial SAFE-T Act.
Supreme Court justices have issued threats to enforce the three-readings rule. But, like burglars who pay no attention to toothless and somnolent watchdogs, legislators do as they please.
Instead, they rely on another rule that pays lips service to a constitutionally valid process — the “enrolled bill doctrine.”
It states: “The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate shall sign each bill that passes both houses to certify that the procedural requirements for passage have been met.”
The high court blindly accepts legislative leaders’ certifications, even if demonstrably false.
Holder White warned that, at least theoretically, the high court’s willful blindness could lead to anti-democratic results.
She warned “a literal adherence to this so-called ‘enrolled bill doctrine’ means that a bill need never be read or presented to either house, need never receive a majority vote and need never even be voted on,” she wrote, suggesting legislative leaders can certify a bill that becomes “ipso facto the law of Illinois.”
Just as they do with the three-readings rule, the court’s majority ignored Holder White’s argument.
Supreme Court justices swear an oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitutions of United States and the state of Illinois. But the reality is that a court majority can do as it pleases, including transforming a mandate into a nullity.