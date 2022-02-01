Jim Dey | In life and lawsuits, timing can be everything
Facts and law determine the outcome of legal disputes, and facts can be odd.
Take a civil lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois by Chicago-area resident Wesley Jordan.
Jordan had a bad medical experience — “a cardiac bypass surgery that went awry” — that prompted him to sue the United States, the legally responsible party.
Jordan won his case and $6.1 million in damages. The cash award was meant to compensate him for past and future damages covering 11 years — a span beginning with the occurrence of his original injury and ending with his expected death years from the judgment date.
But instead of continuing to live for the balance of his life expectancy, Jordan died three days after the judgment was entered.
Because of his unexpected demise, the government went back to court to seek either a reduction in damages or a new trial. But that’s a hard thing to persuade a court to do because U.S. Magistrate Gabriel Fuentes said his research showed “court have long seen proper reconsideration motions, and ‘new’ evidence or ‘facts’ giving rise to them, as rare events.”
In other words, most of these efforts to win court reconsideration of judgment have been so much legal baloney that judges are on guard against being fooled.
Nonetheless, Fuentes kept an open mind, to the point that he embarked on what he called a “search” for past precedents that would validate the government’s claim that Jordan’s death — “newly discovered evidence” — required re-opening the case.
The government’s position is crystal clear — evidence at trial indicated Jordan would live a span of 11 years from the time of his injury to his death. Because of his early death, Jordan lived only 6.5 years.
One interesting aspect of law is how its practitioners extensively examine the meaning of words and phrases, like “newly discovered evidence.”
What is it? If it is present, what consequences must it dictate? What’s to be done about it?
Broken down to the Nth degree, newly discovered evidence is important information discovered post-trial that was not found even though the parties “exercised due diligence” in looking for it prior to the trial. Further, the new evidence is “not merely cumulative or impeaching but so “material” that a “new trial would probably result in a new result.”
So how did the government lawyers do on their “newly discovered evidence claim”? They fell flat on their faces for a very good reason — it wasn’t newly discovered.
Fuetes quoted a previous precedent that stated “evidence not in existence at the time of the trial does not qualify as ‘newly discovered evidence.’”
Jordan died after the trial, so Fuentes concluded “no more pre-judgment diligence could have unearthed the fact of (Jordan’s) post-judgment death, as (Jordan) was alive during the trial and his October 2021 death was an after-occurring event.”
Further, the government’s suggestion that it’s being required to pay too much because Jordan did not meet his life expectancy was characterized as a “nearly frivolous argument.”
Why? “... A plaintiff’s death after judgment can never be grounds to disturb that judgment , because to so hold would be to ‘invite a morass of appeals from defendants in cases where the plaintiffs did not survive an ‘acceptable’ amount of time following the entry of the final judgment.”
That being that, Fuentes ruled Jordan’s death “does not warrant a new trial or any amendment or alteration of the judgment in the case.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.