Everybody knows about Illinois’ big political and legal fight over the abolition of the cash-bail system that will make it easy for most people accused of crimes to be quickly released following their arrests.
Courtesy of a recent Illinois Supreme Court decision, it will take effect Sept. 18.
But, for good reason, not as many people know about a similar fight over bail abolition in Indiana.
The issues, of course, are the same. But contrary to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s and his legislative supporters’ enthusiastic support of bail abolition here, Indiana politicians oppose the idea there.
That led to — what else? — litigation in federal court that upheld Indiana’s right to regulate bail-abolition activities there.
The story begins with The Bail Project, a nationwide organization that contends that the bail system unnecessarily keeps too many defendants behind bars.
The Bail Project maintains a fund it uses to post bail for accused criminals. Since beginning operations in Indiana in 2018, it’s posted bail for roughly 1,000 defendants, including those charged with crimes of violence.
Indiana legislators, however, have issues with the organization’s support for high-level offenders. So they passed a law requiring the state to “certify” charitable bail organizations. The law also set limits on the kinds of defendants The Bail Project could spring from jail pending trial.
The law prohibits The Bail Project from assisting defendants either “charged with a violent crime” or charged with a felony “with a prior conviction for a violent crime.”
The Bail Project filed suit in federal court charging the law violates its right of free speech — in this case, its “expressive” opposition to Indiana’s bail system.
A Chicago federal appeals court last week — in a 2-1 vote — denied the group’s appeal of a trial judge’s refusal to issue in an injunction barring the law from taking effect.
It acknowledged the obvious — both actual speech and expressive speech are protected under the First Amendment. But Justices Joel Flaum and Robert Kirsch concluded that the mere act of “paying cash bail is not inherently expressive conduct.”
Dissenting Justice Candace Jackson-Akiwumi countered that the majority’s ruling is “too limited” because it did not consider the “context — including the relevant audience — of The Bail Project’s action.”
Indiana law strongly supports pretrial release of criminal defendants if they do not pose a “substantial risk of flight or danger.”
That, of course, is not the issue. The question is whether Indiana’s effort to regulate The Bail Project’s activities and/or limit the types of defendants it can assist tramples on the organization’s right to free speech.
Under the First Amendment, expressive speech is protected, but it must be inherently expressive, meaning that “the conduct in question must comprehensively communicate its own message without additional speech.”
Examples of inherently expressive speech that express an idea can include both “burning the American flag at a protest” or saluting the flag, wearing an arm band to protest war and even “nude dancing as entertainment.”
All those examples have led to U.S. Supreme Court rulings supporting expressive speech.
But conduct lacking expressive speech receives “no First Amendment protections,” the court stated.
In this case, the majority said that “nothing about the act (posting bail) inherently expresses any view on the merits of the bail system.”
“A person could be paying bail to secure a loved one’s freedom from jail” or “performing a purely charitable act to help an indigent defendant,” the court majority stated.
In dissent, Jackson said the “context” of bail payment make the speech “expressive” because of the broader messages The Bail Project sends when it posts bail for defendants. Indeed, she said, the legislature “arguably is the most relevant audience in this context” because the existence and actions of The Bail Project sent its members a clear message.