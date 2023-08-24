Now that Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch has yelled “stop,” Springfield legislators won’t have to decide whether to flip or flop.
In other words, Democratic legislators who voted to repeal the state’s long-standing ban on nuclear energy apparently will be spared the complications that go with overriding Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s veto of the legislation.
Welch has indicated he won’t allow an override vote. So Democratic legislators are right where they prefer to be — off the hook.
Pritzker surprised some and angered others last week by vetoing the legislation, which had passed the Senate 39-13 and House 84-22. (Among those voting yes was Welch.)
Both majorities are well above the three-fifths majority required to override a gubernatorial veto.
But an override by a Democratic legislature of a Democratic governor’s veto is touchy business that can become more about politics than policy.
Two local Democrats were unaffected. State Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, voted against the legislation while state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, did not vote on it.
Two area Democrats — Rep. Sue Scherer of Decatur and state Sen. Doris Turner of Springfield — voted yes. Two local Republicans — state Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet and state Rep. Mike Marrow of Vermilion County — also voted yes.
Pritzker cited safety concerns for his veto. He also complained the bill’s language was “overly broad” because it would permit construction of large nuclear facilities.
But Morris GOP state Sen. Sue Rezin said that claim is false.
Calling the bill a “perfect example” of bipartisan legislation, she said everyone was “at the table,” including Pritzker.
“We met with the governor. He indicated that he liked the technology. He requested an amendment to more narrowly define advanced nuclear technology, which we added in the House,” Rezinsaid .
She said the amendment used “the actual federal definition of advanced nuclear technology, which clearly does not allow for these big old reactors to be built.”
The legislation was drafted to allow “small nuclear reactors” — known as SMRs — that generate clean energy, reducing reliance on sources that produce greenhouse gases.
This being Illinois, a state where politics routinely trumps policy, political handicappers speculated about Pritzker’s real reasons for the veto.
Rezin said she was told similar legislation might pass if her name is removed from it.
“Heaven forbid we have a bill passed that a Republican has spearheaded for the state of Illinois,” she said.
Others suggested Pritzker has political concerns.
In an article headlined, “The Politics of Pritzker’s vetoes,” Political Playbook reporter Shia Kapos said the governor’s actions are “turning heads among some fellow Democrats.”
She reports “there’s buzz that the vetoes help Pritzker politically by aligning him with the Democratic Party’s left wing.”
“He’s not running in 2024 but may have ambitions to run again — either for a third term as governor in 2026 or as a presidential candidate,” she wrote.
Pritzker already is firmly aligned with his party’s progressives. He’s enthusiastically signed legislation expanding access to abortion, championed the SAFE-T Act that abolishes the bail system for criminal defendants and embraced every form of LGBTQ politics.
But political ideologues can have short memories.
“Pritzker’s political team has always been good at looking ahead at where the electorate might be. At a time when the left is making inroads in the Democratic Party, Pritzker might want to continue to beef up his liberal bonafides. Vetoing a plan to lift the moratorium on nukes fits the bill,” Kapos wrote.
Politics aside, what about policy?
Rezin contends Illinois needs nuclear energy because wind and sun can’t provide enough power to meets its goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050.
SMRs are one solution. That’s why the federal Office of Nuclear Energy has invested $400 million to accelerate their development and deployment.
Duke Energy recently announced it’s replacing a company’s coal power plant with SMRs at the Belews Creek Steam Station in North Carolina.