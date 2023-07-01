It’s time once again to dive into another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Tapes tell the tale?
Observers of the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy trial concluded that secret FBI tape recordings were crucial to the conviction of four defendants in the high-powered, political corruption probe.
That gave Timothy Mapes, the next defendant scheduled to come to trial, an idea. His lawyers have filed a motion seeking to bar prosecutors from presenting about 100 tape recordings in Mapes’ upcoming trial.
Mapes was the right-hand man of former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, the alleged orchestrator of the conspiracy. He’s not scheduled to go trial until April 2024.
Mapes faces an August trial.
That follows the trial and guilty verdicts earlier this year of the ComEd Four — former CEO Anne Pramaggiori and company lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty and John Hooker.
Mapes faces perjury and obstruction of justice charges for alleging lying to a grand jury investigating the ComEd case. Despite being granted legal immunity for his testimony, Mapes professed ignorance about various aspects of Madigan’s operation. Prosecutors contend tapes of Mapes’ conversations with, among others, Madigan and McClain, will prove he knew far more than he acknowledged.
Mapes, an intensely loyal aide to Madigan, worked for Madigan both in Madigan’s former roles as House speaker and chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Prosecutors will argue his loyalty to Madigan prompted him to tell falsehoods to grand jurors. That suggestion of loyalty was bolstered when defense lawyers acknowledged that prosecutors asked Mapes in 2019 if he would be willing to work as a “confidential witness” in the Madigan probe.
That suggests investigators wanted Mapes to wear a wire and tape record his conversations with Madigan. Mapes’ lawyers said Mapes “politely declined” the offer.
U.S. Judge John Kness is presiding over the case.
The government has alleged that ComEd, in an effort to curry Madigan’s favor on company-backed legislation, put a variety of Madigan associates in no-show company jobs. Those were among numerous efforts the company made to ensure Madigan’s support.
Madigan and McClain also have been charged in a similar case involving AT&T.
Hat’s in the ring
The 2024 primary and general elections are months away.
But that didn’t stop new Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White from announcing what everyone expected her to announce eventually — she’s a candidate for the high court from the new 41-county Fourth District of Illinois.
Appointed last year to fill the vacancy of the now-retired Justice Rita Garman, White will be seeking a 10-year term in a partisan election.
But it remains to be seen whether she’ll face any opposition in either the March Republican primary or from a Democrat in the November general election.
The new 41-county Fourth District was redrawn last year by Democrats to ensure the election of a Republican while at the same time increasing the court’s Democrat majority from 4-3 to 5-2.
Democrats packed Republican voters into Districts 4 and 5 while giving themselves district boundary line advantages in District 2 and 3. Their plans work perfectly last year when Democrats won both District 2 and 3 seats up for election.
Cook County, which is solidly Democrat, has three court members. So Cook County plus Districts 2 and 3 guarantee a Democratic majority, an advantage that pays huge dividends when political cases, like map gerrymandering, come before the court.
Given the likelihood of a Republican win in District 4, a Democrat would have to think long and hard before spending the time and money needed to run. At the same time, another Republican — if one steps forth — could create a competitive primary.
Prior to being appointed to the high court, Holder White was a trial judge in Macon County as well as a member of the appellate court.
It’s a different story in Cook County, where Black and Hispanic candidates are facing off.
Appointed Justice Joy Cunningham is running for her party’s nomination, but she’ll face appellate Justice Jesse Reyes.
Cunningham, who is Black, was appointed by now-retired Justice Anne Burke. But Reyes insists the court needs a Hispanic justice.
There are three Black justices on the seven-member court but no Hispanics
In 2020, Reyes made the same claim, challenging Black appointee Justice P. Scott Neville Jr.
Neville had the support of the Democratic Party organization, and he handily won the party primary.
Neville faced no GOP opposition in the general election, just as the winner of the Cunningham/Reyes contest will most likely face no GOP opposition in the general election.
Sympathy, please
Readers may have heard the old courthouse joke about the defendant convicted of murdering his parents who asked for mercy on the grounds of being an orphan.
That story came to life this past week in Chicago federal court, where 59-year old Jan Kowalski was sentenced for a variety of crimes related to hiding assets in a bankruptcy case. Her actions reportedly cost creditors $357,000.
Multiple members of the Kowalski family contributed to the collapse of the Washington Federal Bank for Savings, a family-run institution in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.
“My mother and father had three children, and all three of us are indicted and going to jail, probably. And now there is no one to care for my mother,” Kowalski told U.S. Judge Virginia Kendall in an obvious plea for probation.
The hard-hearted Kendall sentenced Kowalski to 37 months in prison because Kowalski’s conduct was “the complete antithesis of what an attorney is supposed to be doing.”
House speaker in trouble
Sound familiar?
This time it’s not former Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, but former Ohio Republican House Speaker Larry Householder.
Their legal problems explain why regular folks love their selfless public servants so much.
Madigan, of course, is awaiting trial next year on corruption charges related to the long-standing Consolidated Edison bribery conspiracy trial.
The 64-year-old Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week in connection with a “$60 million bribery scheme” related to Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.
Just as Madigan has been charged with racketeering for his role in presiding over “The Enterprise,” Householder “acted as the quintessential mob boss, directing the criminal enterprise from the shadows and using his casket carriers to execute the scheme,” according to federal prosecutors.
News reports characterized the multi-party criminal conspiracy as the “largest corruption scandal in (Ohio) history.” Illinois has had so many huge political scandals that it would be difficult to characterize any one of them as the largest. But the Madigan/ComEd scandal is a biggie.
In the Ohio case, federal prosecutors charged that Householder and his political allies were part of a “$60 million bribery scheme secretly funded” by the utility to “secure Householder’s power, elect his allies, pass legislation containing a $1 billion bailout for two aging (utility-owned) power plants and then to use a dirty tricks campaign to stifle a ballot effort to overturn the bill.”
Sounds those guys in Ohio politics would match up nicely with the overseers of the fetid and festering sewer that is government in Illinois.
Sorry to report
The local law enforcement community sustained a big loss this past week with the death of former Champaign police Chief Jim Luecking.
He died June 25 at 70 after a long illness.
Luecking had the qualities the public wants to see in its law enforcement officers — intelligence, compassion, competence and honesty. In other words, he was a Boy Scout in the best sense of the work.
A University of Illinois graduate, he joined the Champaign Police Department shortly after and soon was one of the youngest detectives in the division.
One of his colleagues told of telling Luecking that he was too young to make detective, that he wasn’t ready for the investigative duties assigned to him. Years later, that same colleague recalled telling Luecking after Luecking was appointed chief that his experiences perfectly suited him to oversee the department.
Likeable, personable, approachable, Luecking worked in law enforcement for 40 years while also devoting considerable time to various community and social welfare endeavors. He was a great guy.