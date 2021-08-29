Two or three years ago, many people had never heard — let alone understood — the words “qualified immunity.”
But the legal concept became a political football after legislators in Springfield tried unsuccessfully to eliminate it through legislation. They viewed their effort as a means of making it easier to file lawsuits against public officials, particularly police officers.
The effort to eliminate qualified immunity in Illinois is an iffy proposition. It is judge-created law not easily obliterated by a state legislature.
But what is it? And why is it, to some people, so controversial that it must be ended?
A pending case heard at the federal courthouse in Urbana outlines the issue, revealing how it can be invoked as a legal defense and overcome if circumstances warrant.
U.S. Judge Colin Bruce dismissed a lawsuit against the Village of Milford involving the death of one of its residents on the grounds that it was immune to being held liable because of qualified immunity.
A Chicago federal appeals court recently overturned that decision. It made two major findings.
For starters, it said a jury would have to resolve the disputed facts to decide if the village is liable. Also, it held that, depending on the jury’s findings, Milford might gain “qualified immunity” post-trial.
The case stems from the 2016 death of Steven Taylor in the small Iroquois County community. The testimony elicited from those involved in the lawsuit is so at odds that it’s only reasonable to assume that someone’s account is inaccurate.
Here is what is undisputed.
Mr. Taylor, who already was in poor health, was undergoing a diabetic emergency when his wife called 911 for medical assistance. After Officer Joseph Garrett, who is also a paramedic, arrived at the scene, he encountered a disoriented Mr. Taylor and restrained him face down on a bed that made it hard for him to breathe. The opinion said Mr. Taylor “vomited and lost consciousness” before EMTs arrived and took him to the hospital.
Mr. Taylor never regained consciousness and died 10 days later.
His family is suing the village because it alleges that Garrett improperly restrained Mr. Taylor, cutting off his breathing in a way that caused his weakened heart to fail.
Qualified immunity is not, as some have suggested, a license that allows police officers to misbehave.
The appeals court explained that it “protects government officials from liability for civil damages when their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights.”
Mr. Taylor’s family alleges Garrett violated his constitutional rights when he subdued and restrained him.
Garrett said he only used the force necessary to prevent a disoriented Mr. Taylor from harming himself or others.
The Taylors say Garrett confronted Mr. Taylor in his bedroom, forbid them from giving him orange juice to address his diabetic issues and ignored warnings about Mr. Taylor’s health issues. Instead, they say, Garrett immediately subdued Mr. Taylor face-down on a bed and ignored his complaints that he could not breathe.
Garrett tells a different story, that he saw Mr. Taylor head-butt a wall, punch a closet with his fist and show signs that “he could be potentially dangerous.” He said that is why he used “pressure-point and hand-control tactics to place him on the bed.” He said he was unaware that Mr. Taylor vomited and indicated that he had not lost consciousness before the EMTs arrived.
The appeals court said the jury will have to consider the disputed testimony and decide whether Garrett’s use of force “crossed the constitutional line.”
It is a fact-dependent balancing test, and the appeals court said “we find that a reasonable jury could conclude Garret violated Steven’s Fourth Amendment right to be free of unreasonable seizures when Garrett applied deadly force to a non-suspect civilian.”
The bottom line, the appeals court said, is that it “has been clearly established that the method and manner of restraint must fit the circumstances of the particular case.” That means the jury must determine the facts “so that the court can properly assess Garrett’s entitlement to qualified immunity.”
The appeals court overturned the trial judge’s grant of qualified immunity because it said he “erred by implicitly crediting Garrett’s version of the facts.”