Jim Dey | Irvin stumbles out of the gate
Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things that were being talked about in the news over the past week:
Bad Show
If Aurora Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin figured he’d appear this week before a group of reporters, read a statement attacking Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for bungling the coronavirus outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home and then leave, he found out different.
After declining to respond to most reporters questions, Irvin took a drubbing in the news media.
The Chicago Sun-Times ran a full front-page picture of Irvin with the headline “DEFLECTION DAY? Irvin takes reporters’ questions but doesn’t answer most of them”
The Chicago Tribune reported, “GOP candidate for governor Richard Irvin holds a news conference, but dances around questions on abortion, Trump”
Center Square said that “after getting just one question about the LaSalle home, Irvin ended the news conference.”
It was, to say the least, not a good day for the cloistered Irvin campaign. Things won’t get better until he learns how to discuss contentious issues in public.
Fighting the good fight
This space has carried the news over the past couple months of the courageous fight for life waged by former University of Illinois basketball player Marc Davidson.
While staving off a 2020 Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, the 49-year-old continued to coach his high school basketball team while talking about life and his faith in God to his players, his team’s fans and those of their on-court rivals.
The father of seven died Monday.
Blackhawk Christian, a school in Fort Wayne, Ind., posted the following message on its social-media platform: “We are forever grateful for the impact Marc has made on the Blackhawk community and for the kingdom.”
Davidson was recruited out of Aurora by the late Fighting Illini coach Lou Henson.
He played at the UI for two years before transferring to a smaller school. Mark Coomes, a former Henson assistant, said coaches believed Davidson had tremendous potential at the power forward position but that he never became comfortable enough in the atmosphere of big-time college basketball to excel.
He transferred to Trinity International University in Deerfield, where he played so well, the school retired his jersey. After playing professionally in France, Davidson eventually moved into coaching.
Davidson, who started at Blackhawk in 2014, is the program’s all-time-winningest coach. His teams won two state titles.
When coaching after his diagnosis, Davidson would gather with players and fans after games and discuss his illness, his faith and what it meant to him.
Here’s how one Indiana newspaper reporter described what happened.
“After the March 6 Bluffton Sectional title game, most of the court was filled with fans coming out of the stands to listen and pray with him, a remarkable display of community and compassion.”
Davidson said he spoke about “whatever God puts on my heart.”
“I just talk about how ... when you get a diagnosis like mine, you come to realize the things that really matter, and ultimately the things that really don’t,” he added. “My faith in Christ is obviously the most important thing. It’s pretty brief. I just kind of tell them where I’m at and what my diagnosis (is) and how Jesus is carrying me through that.”
The consummate pol
When it came to dealing with people, former state and U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, didn’t miss many tricks — even in death.
Johnson died Monday. But before he did, he sent untold numbers of what can only be construed as “goodbye” letters to people he had met over the years.
Urbana lawyer Steve Beckett got one. So did WDWS radio producer Ed Bond, as well as onetime campaign staffer Phil Bloomer.
Because of their personal nature, it’s impossible to say just many letters Johnson sent. But they were his expressions of appreciation to former rivals as well as friends.
Johnson was a relentless note-writer in good times as well as bad. He, like many people, recognized how appreciative people are to receive a hand-written missive acknowledging someone’s success or showing gratitude.
The veteran politician, who was first elected to the Urbana City Council in 1971, had a reputation, particularly with more strident Democrats, as a strong partisan.
But former Democratic U.S. Rep. Terry Bruce wrote to The News-Gazette after Johnson’s death to say that he and Johnson worked well together.
“He and I got along well in Springfield as senator and representative,” Bruce wrote. “When I ran for Congress in Champaign County, Tim would call to alert me to the quirkiness of local issues and how to discuss (them). It was never political or campaign related, but he helped me understand issues in the county. A good friend. When he was elected to Congress, I called him about what it meant to be elected to Congress.”
Stop the presses
Democrats have discovered scandal lurking beneath the 13th Congressional District campaign of Republican Jesse Riesing.
After seeing that Riesing had posed in hunting garb with a group of hunters, they charged that the Decatur native is running a “dishonest campaign” because he doesn’t have a hunting license.
“Reising has made clear he’s not up for the job,” said representative of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Reising dismissed the claim, saying that the advertisement in which he appeared in hunting garb was intended to show his support for the Second Amendment.
He said he had hunted as a “young kid” but has been unable to do so since suffering a neck injury playing football “that makes it impossible for me to hold up a shotgun.”
Reising, a partner in a Chicago law firm, is one of multiple candidates for the GOP nomination in the 13th District. That Democrats are targeting him before the GOP primary suggests they take him seriously as an opponent in November and want Republicans to take him out on June 28.
No pikers allowed
President Joe Biden got a lot of publicity this week when he visited Illinois and stopped by a farm near Kankakee.
But he wasn’t here to swap farm stories. Biden was after — and got — big bucks.
Pritzker hosted a Chicago fundraiser for Biden with ticket prices ranging from $25,000 to $325,000. News accounts said the cash raised will go to the Democratic National Committee and be shared with state Democratic parties to finance this fall’s national and state races.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.