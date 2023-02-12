Jim Dey | Is committee's pension tax plan non-starter in Springfield?
With one eye on the White House and the other on next year’s spending, Gov. J.B. Pritzker won’t be much inclined to mention the “T” word Wednesday when he presents his budget address.
Indeed, Pritzker wrote off the idea of a state income tax increase during his 2022 re-election campaign. But while the governor is being shy about mentioning his desire for increased revenues, other public officials and members of various groups are not.
One Chicago Democrat — Sen. Robert Martwick — has suggested legislators once again ask voters to approve a progressive income tax constitutional amendment — a plan they emphatically rejected in 2020 — to replace the current flat tax mandate.
Another Chicago Democrat — state Rep. Will Guzzardi — is urging his colleagues to pass a wealth tax — an annual levy that would capture a percentage of an individual’s net worth — on the especially rich.
Last week, another group — the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago — jumped on the tax bandwagon. It identified a problem — the state’s $139 billion pension debt — and proposed a series of tax alternatives to pay it off in full over the next 30 years.
The road to tax hell is usually paved with good intentions — maybe even in Illinois. But the Civic Committee plans are especially toxic. That’s why political columnist Patrick Pfingsten recently predicted the plan was dead even before its arrival in Springfield.
“It’s good fodder, but they’re not going to have a sponsor for this. Even if they do, it ain’t going anywhere,” he wrote.
That remains to be seen, but Pfingsten is probably correct. Nonetheless, the Civic Committee’s proposal provides a useful glimpse into just how serious a problem the state’s underfunded public pensions pose and what it would take to make it go away.
Illinois’ most serious pension problem — for now — isn’t about paying current obligations to retirees. It’s the cost of those obligations.
Current payments consume more than 20 percent of the state’s budget. That crowds out spending for other basic state programs, i.e. roads, schools and law enforcement.
The Civic Committee proposes to get ahead of that problem by levying new taxes and making extra pension payments to reduce the debt and pay it off over 30 years.
Here’s one Civic Committee solution.
It calls on legislators to approve a 10-year “surcharge” to the current state and corporate income taxes. It wants to raise the current 4.95 personal income tax rate by 0.5 percent and the 9.5 percent corporate rate by 0.7 percent.
Estimating the new taxes would generate an additional $2.9 billion a year, the Civic Commission calls for rules that “legally obligate” the new money to go to pensions.
Alternative Plan No. 2 calls for taxing all retirement income of individuals who have an adjusted gross income of “$100,000 or more.” It estimates the new tax would generate $1.8 billion a year.
Alternative No. 3 calls for extending the state sales tax to services, stating “Illinois could bring in approximately $1.2 billion if it taxed the same set of services taxed by Iowa.” It said a plan based on Wisconsin’s sales tax on services would generate $500 million a year.
Illinois legislators are notoriously short-term thinkers. That’s why Illinois’ pension woes have grown from manageable to mammoth over the past 20 years.
It’s hard to imagine they’ll be impressed with what would most certainly be an unpopular tax heavy plan that solves the problem over 30 years when their primary concern is the 2024 election.
But the Civic Commission has given legislators something distasteful to chew on if they like.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.