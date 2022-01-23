Jim Dey | Is he or isn't he? Irvin tries to assure GOP
“Who are you calling a Democrat?”
So asks Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the latest of five candidates for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. His votes in recent Democratic primaries have prompted some to question his GOP bona fides.
One of his responses is, “Know me by my political opponents.”
They include former President Barack Obama, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and current U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, all Democrats. They each have spent time and money to defeat Irvin in past campaigns and elect self-proclaimed Democrats in his place.
Another reply is to check the record, not just recent primary votes.
Irvin’s campaign has provided documentation showing him being elected as a GOP precinct committeeman in DuPage County.
Finally, his campaign states, check news reports of past political events that identify Irvin as a Republican. A 2005 news story about Obama’s visit to Aurora said the event was dominated by Democrats but that “major county Republicans dotted the room” and the group included “Coroner Charles West, state Sen. Ed Petka and Aurora mayoral candidate Richard Irvin.”
Finally, Springfield political analyst Rich Miller contributed what he believes is the last word on the subject by writing that it’s “always been obvious to me that he’s a Republican.”
“Irvin might not be enough of a Republican for the purists,” he wrote. “And Democrats, including the governor’s campaign, might want to weaken Irvin in the Republican primary by pointing to some of the nice things he’s said about Democrats (including the governor) over the years. But Richard Irvin is still a Republican.”
Past is often prologue, but not always. That’s why the debate is interesting, but not dispositive.
Elections are about the future.
Irvin will tell voters all they need to know about his political leanings when he lays out his plan to resurrect Illinois from its dysfunctional, corrupt, financially bankrupt status.
Is it more of the same as offered by incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker? If so, Republicans will feel compelled to give consideration to their other four candidates — former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of the Metro East area, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, Chicago-area businessman Gary Rabine and downstater Jesse Sullivan.
For voters unhappy with Pritzker, all five GOP candidates deserve consideration based on what they have to offer — not whether they supported a Democrat 20 years ago (Sullivan) or whether Obama tried to kill their career 15 years ago (Irvin).
Irvin’s GOP rivals can be expected to beat the “he’s not a Republican” drum in the coming months, and it could be effective. But that’s politics, and what Illinois needs is effective policy.
What of the opposition? Pritzker can hardly vilify Irvin for being a Democrat. Wouldn’t be prudent, as former President George H.W. Bush supposedly said. So they’re complaining that he hasn’t yet met with reporters.
“I would hope that any candidate that is running and announced that they’re going to run is going to take questions, and not wait weeks after announcing,” Pritzker said.
Reporters complained that Irvin’s announcement did not include a Q&A. Their complaints are understandable, but it’s equally understandable why Irvin chose another course.
His campaign managers wanted their story — who Irvin is — to run. Reporters wanted to revisit the horse-race issue — can a candidate accused of being a Democrat run as a Republican?
With the primary in June and the general election in November, there will be many opportunities for reporters to cross-examine all the candidates.
But what Irvin and the others say about the politics surrounding their campaigns doesn’t matter nearly as much as the policies guiding them.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.