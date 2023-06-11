It’s almost summertime (June 21), and the legislative living is easy in this non-election year.
But tax-increase talk is jumping, and speculation is focused on who, what, when and why?
Two weeks ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators passed a $50 billion-plus budget and declared all is well. Last week, however, unsettling discussion about budget woes and the likelihood of state tax increases crept into the news from a variety of sources.
They include retired University of Illinois government Professor Jim Nowlan and Democratic Senate President Don Harmon. Chicago’s Civic Federation had earlier gotten into the act.
Writing in The Chicago Tribune, Nowlan examined budget scenarios and predicted “there will almost certainly be state tax increases by 2025.”
“It won’t be pretty,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Democratic Senate President Don Harmon, discussing Republican proposals to do away with estate and franchise taxes, said he wants a “broader tax reform package.”
Generally speaking, when Illinois politicians say “tax reform,” they mean tax increases.
Bearing that in mind, the question becomes what sort of tax hikes and for what purpose.
Chicago’s Civic Federation has issued a specific plan to pay down the state’s huge underfunded public pension liability of roughly $140 billion.
It has called for a 10-year plan to raise $2.9 billion per year from higher state and corporate income taxes or, as an alternative, taxing retirement income.
Harmon didn’t get into specifics. But Nowlan suggested “Illinois policymakers will revert to the tried, true and simple; that is raise the income tax rate” from the current 4.95 percent rate. But he warned that in addition to greater revenue, higher state income taxes would “encourage further flight of job creators and their wealth from Illinois.”
While the Civic Federation is focused primarily on a long-term issue — under-funded pensions — Nowlan argued the state’s short-term fiscal health isn’t as good as state cheerleaders claim.
He said many, many billions of dollars in federal coronavirus financial aid allowed Pritzker and legislators to increase spending on core state programs.
“Now, we’re on the downside of the pandemic spending. Revenues will decline, but spending won’t,” he said.
He cited one scenario posited by the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting & Accountability (COGFA) — a multibillion-dollar budget deficit in 2025 plus “$18 billion in unpaid bills.”
Nowlan’s speculation drew a critical response from Springfield political analyst Rich Miller. He charged Nowlan with predicting “what taxes will have to rise to fill a budget hole that will not exist.” But he added a caveat.
“Look, I’m not saying that a revenue enhancement of some sort is not in the future,” he said.
Predictions about the future are just that, as COGFA’s multiple scenarios confirm. Events and the circumstances they create determine what matter.
But certain realities are undeniable.
The gusher of coronavirus cash from the federal money spigot is slowing to a trickle.
Legislators continue to spend on new programs unforeseen just a few years ago. Take the $500 billion Pritzker and super-majority Democrats have allocated to pay for free medical care for illegal immigrants.
At the same time, legislators desperately want new revenue for a variety of reasons. The governor didn’t spend more than $50 billion of his own money in his unsuccessful effort to pass a progressive income tax constitutional amendment just for fun.
Then there are the variables. Will the much-anticipated economic recession arrive? Will inflation decline? Or heat up?
Who knows? But the current speculation about “tax reform,” “revenue enhancements” and budget shortfalls should put Illinoisans on alert.