Jim Dey | Is indictment just another facet of political life here?
Two lawyers on opposite sides of a controversial legal issue contend that the Illinois Supreme Court can easily resolve the dispute if they just do one simple thing — read the applicable statute.
But how will they interpret what they read when deciding whether elected officials in trouble with the law can use campaign funds to pay their criminal defense lawyers?
Chicago lawyer Adolfo Mondragon, who argued the practice is illegal, described the applicable statutory language as “clear and unambiguous.” He urged the justices to bar the practice.
But another Chicago lawyer, Michael Dorf, maintained it is legal since Illinois law has “no prohibition” against allowing elected officials to use campaign funds to pay criminal defense fees. He urged justices to affirm an appellate court ruling permitting the practice.
Justice Michael Burke, however, put the issue in a completely different light. He asked if Illinois is so relentlessly corrupt that using campaign funds to pay criminal lawyers should be considered appropriate business as usual.
“Are we at that point in Illinois where we’re going to say that that’s an ordinary expense of holding public office?” Burke asked during last week’s oral arguments.
The question may be theoretical to some. But it’s a real-world issue for prominent public officials who either are under investigation or already have been indicted.
Among those in the latter category are Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, who is not related to Michael Burke but is married to Chief Justice Anne Burke. He’s spending roughly $100,000 a month from his multimillion-dollar campaign funds to fight off a federal corruption indictment.
Anne Burke has recused herself from the case, which could have a devastating financial impact on her and her husband. So has Justice Mary Jane Theis, who gave no explanation for her recusal.
That means five of the court’s seven justices will rule on the dispute. Four of the five were in the courtroom for oral arguments; Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. was absent.
Although Illinois courts have never addressed this issue, it’s long been standard practice here for public officials to tap their campaign funds to pay their criminal defense lawyers.
But Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez challenged the practice after Chicago’s 25th ward organization used $220,000 in campaign funds to pay lawyers for his predecessor, Danny Solis, who is now a major government witness in multiple criminal investigations.
Initially caught up himself in a corruption probe, Solis negotiated a deferred-prosecution agreement with federal investigators. He agreed, among other things, to wear a wire and record conversations with a variety of Chicago’s leading political players.
Among those he recorded are Ed Burke and former House Speaker Michael Madigan, who is under investigation in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy probe.
Mondragon urged justices to focus on statutory language that prohibits elected officials from using campaign funds on “personal” spending.
The statute “says ‘personal.’ ... It used it in its ordinary meaning. That’s the way we should think about it,” he said, noting criminal defense fees are “all personal debts.”
Dorf, however, offered a different take on statutory interpretation. He noted the General Assembly could have included spending campaign funds on criminal defense lawyers in its “extensive list of prohibited expenditures.” Since the Legislature did not do so, he argued, there is “no prohibition” from doing so.
Michael Burke was the most active questioners among the four justices present. The other three, for the most part, listened or offered brief comments to elicit further discussion from the lawyers. Justice Rita Garman of Danville presided. They gave no hints as to how they may rule.
The Illinois State Elections Board voted 8-0 to reject the legal challenge. A three-judge panel on the 1st District Appellate Court unanimously affirmed the elections board’s ruling.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff