Jim Dey | Is Namoff's big party prelude to Champaign mayoral run?
Local entrepreneur Mike Namoff thinks big — both in the short- and long-term.
Because he thinks police officers across the country are taking an unfair hit in the midst of the national “defund the police” hysteria, Namoff is planning a big party/fundraiser this weekend to demonstrate public support for law enforcement.
Because he’s convinced that poor municipal leadership has had a negative effect on local police officers, Namoff is thinking he may run for mayor of Champaign in 2023 to do something about it.
While the final decision on running for public office is a year away, the party/fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Carmon’s event center at 804 N. Neil St., C. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose,” Namoff will preside over public and private auctions to raise money for the “Shop with a Cop” program.
Namoff, a colorful speaker who does charity events “all over the country,” said he sold out of table tickets at $1,500 each for roughly 500 guests in two hours. He regrets he didn’t have more tables to sell.
“I could have filled the Assembly Hall. That’s how many people wanted to come,” said Namoff, who indicated he’s already planning the “Second Annual Party for the Police” in December 2022.
Namoff’s party plan is two-fold.
He wants to boost financial support for the longstanding program in which police officers take children from low-income families out to buy Christmas presents.
He hopes the program will benefit children from lower-income families by allowing them to enjoy a positive interaction with police officers, seeing them as Officer Friendlies rather than as simply authority figures.
Namoff’s other goal is to show police officers — those both inside and outside Champaign County — that they enjoy far more public support than recent events might lead them to believe.
“The mission is to show appreciation to our men and women in a police uniform,” he said.
Namoff said that he’s been surprised that in recent times, public condemnation of police officers has overwhelmed displays of support.
“For some reason, people are reluctant to step up,” he said.
But Namoff said he learned in conversations with all kinds of people from all kinds of different neighborhoods that the public respects police officers and sympathizes with the challenges they face.
Law enforcement nationwide has had a rough couple years, highlighted principally by the May 2020 suffocation death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd in police custody. One since-fired officer was convicted of murder while others are awaiting trial.
Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots that caused many millions of dollars in property damage and thefts in numerous communities, including Champaign.
Further exacerbating police/community relations was the shooting death of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim in May. It occurred when Oberheim and another officer responded to a domestic-violence call and confronted an armed man who shot and killed Oberheim and wounded fellow Officer Jeffrey Creel. The gunman, Darion Lafayette, was shot and killed during the melee.
At the same time, the Champaign-Urbana community has been scarred by a long-running series of apparently gang-related shootings, some fatal, that have taxed investigatory resources.
Namoff said he hopes the event will prove to be a “morale builder” for law officers.
As for potentially seeking public office, Namoff said that would mark a dramatic departure from his entrepreneurial activities.
A father of three, the 51-year-old Namoff said he started his furniture-sales business “when I was 17,” attributing his youthful zeal to growing up “with a dad who was a real go-getter.”
He said he’s both interested in and wary of running for mayor. He said the job is not particularly attractive and can have negative consequences for someone in business.
Namoff spiced up Saturday’s event by inviting public figures and celebrities, including actor Michael Winslow from the “Police Academy” films, former Chicago Bears star Dan Hampton and Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden during a 2011 raid on bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan.
The terrorist leader was the principal planner and organizer of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C., that left nearly 3,000 people dead and thousands more injured.
Namoff said he invited O’Neill “because I thought it would be nice to have the guy who killed bin Laden in the room.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.