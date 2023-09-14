“He can run, but he can’t hide.”
So said heavyweight boxing champ Joe Louis before his victorious 1946 championship match against smaller but much faster challenger Billy Conn.
Louis’ words apply today to a much different issue — Illinois’ suffocating $140 billion public pension debt.
State legislators have been running from their pension woes for nearly 30 years. They made promises they didn’t keep (the Edgar ramp), applied fixes that made the problem worse (the 2011 Tier 2 plan for new employees) and studiously ignored the problem while hoping it would go away.
Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar called the debt a “ticking time bomb” back when it was merely $15 billion. Since then (1994 to the present), the state’s pension debt has grown from $15 billion to nearly 10 times that amount.
Given that history, there can’t be much hope that renewed efforts will be successful.
But serious people are trying. Three legislators — state representatives Stephanie Kifowit, Steve Reick and Mark Walker — have been holding hearings and proposed legislation calling for contributing an additional $500 million a year on top of the state’s regular contributions to pensions for teachers, state employees, university employees, judges and legislators.
At the same time, two private groups — the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability (CTBA) and the Civic Committee of Chicago’s Commercial Club — have offered their own ideas about what needs to be done.
Indeed, the Civic Committee is in the midst of presenting a series of opinion pieces on the Chicago Tribune’s editorial pages.
At the same time, analysts at the Illinois Policy Institute and Wirepoints have their own ideas.
Whatever is eventually done — if anything — will make people unhappy.
IPI and Wirepoints have enraged public employees by proposing limits on future earned benefits, including ending annual 3 percent increases, and moving to a 401(k)-type system.
Those proposals, however, would require amending the Illinois Constitution’s pension clause, an unlikely event given today’s politics.
That’s why proposals from the Civic Committee and CTBA include hiking taxes to pay off the debt and/or refinancing the debt.
Civic Committee chief David Greising “proposes to front-load a big jump in pension plan payments for 10 years — $2.3 billion in the first year and $28.5 billion overall” to achieve a 100 percent funding level by 2045.
That would require an increase in state (0.05 percent surcharge) and corporate income taxes (0.07 percent surcharge).
Playing his cards close to the vest, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has told committee leaders that he’s open to their proposals.
The CTBA plan calls for “reamortizing” the debt to shift to a “level-dollar repayment plan in which debt service payments on the state’s unfunded pension liability would be equal in each year, rather than back-loaded.”
The CTBA plan would raise pension funding to an 80 percent level and be financed by “issuing a series of annual pension obligation bonds to cover the difference.”
What ordinary citizens make of these huge numbers is impossible to say. Too many pay little attention to government complexities, and numbers in the billions too often seem unreal.
But Illinois is sinking under its public pension load. The systems are roughly 40-plus percent funded, and that number increases annually because the state’s contributions (they consume 25 percent of the state’s budget) meet statutory, but not actuarial, requirements.
Unfortunately, the problem is simple to define but politically painful to address. That’s why our elected officials have stuck their heads in the sand for so long.