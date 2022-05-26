“Just win, baby.”
Football fans will recognize the theme of the Oakland/Los Angeles/Las Vegas Raiders, the National Football League team whose win-at-any-cost ethos seemingly set them apart from their peers.
It didn’t really — all professional sports teams operate with similar ruthlessness. Unlike Al Davis’ Raiders, they didn’t advertise it.
Many top elected officials do the same. Their campaign strategies certainly differ, but their goals are the same — get across the finish line first, and worry about the details later.
But crushing the opposition with scorched-earth tactics is a nasty business, and that’s one reason why the five-candidate contest for the Republican gubernatorial nomination is so disappointingly ugly.
The battle for the right to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November has become a divisive political food fight featuring empty rhetoric, false charges and character assassination.
And those are its strengths, to the point that the nomination may not be worth much after the June 28 primary election votes are counted.
All of which brings readers to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, perceived to be the leading GOP candidate based on the backing of multibillionaire Chicago businessman Ken Griffin and party bigwigs.
On the surface, Irvin is a credible candidate, particularly given the weak primary competition.
Whatever their personal qualities, Irvin’s opponents — investment banker Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, lawyer Max Solomon and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf — do not look formidable on a statewide basis.
Griffin is backing Irvin because he fits the profile of a potential winner.
The mayor is a Black Republican who got elected in Aurora with the help of Democratic voters and over the public opposition of well-known Democrats.
His campaign’s general election scenario is as follows — Irvin carries the Republican vote downstate and picks up enough Black Democratic votes in Cook County to erase Pritzker’s 2018 victory margin.
Irvin shows well in his television ads — a strong-minded, decisive and self-made man who rose from poverty — but he’s shown real reluctance to show up for the rest of his campaign.
He’s mostly running on his television persona and generalized rhetoric designed to be all things to all people.
Although he participated in a debate Tuesday, Irvin is reluctant to join his fellow candidates for other face-offs. His avoidance of reporters’ questions borders on the comical.
What’s the story?
It boils down to “Just win, baby.” Irvin’s campaign managers apparently have concluded they can win the GOP nomination by blanketing the airwaves with flattering campaign ads touting their candidate and trashing two of his opponents — “military imposter” Sullivan and “tax hiker” Bailey.
The problem for Irvin is that, while candidates can run, they can’t hide forever. The campaign narrative he’s created will be difficult to sustain in the face of no-shows and non-answers.
By any measure, Illinois Republicans face an extremely difficult task in winning statewide races. Recent history shows they can win, but only if the Republican candidate is strong and the Democrat is weak.
Pritzker certainly isn’t Winston Churchill. But he’s a strong incumbent with unlimited personal wealth to finance his campaign. Assuming he survives the GOP primary — no guarantees there — Irvin is going to have to lift his game to be competitive in the fall.