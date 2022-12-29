Jim Dey | It was a gathering of greats in Tampa
Time waits for no one.
That’s one thing former Fighting Illini football star Howard Griffith learned when he met University of Illinois football legend Harold “Red” Grange on New Year’s Eve 32 years ago.
Now 55, Griffith reflects on his meeting with Grange and how the years fly.
“It really does tell you that that’s what life is. You’ve got to make the most of it,” said Griffith, now a commentator on the Big Ten’s cable sports network.
In December 1990, the UI football team was doing what it is now — preparing for a bowl game in Tampa, Fla.
Then it was the Hall of Fame Bowl against Clemson. This year, it’s the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Mississippi State.
Three months before that game, Griffith broke a longstanding Grange record by scoring eight touchdowns in a game. So when the Illini arrived in Tampa, sports information director Mike Pearson decided to arrange a meeting between the Galloping Ghost — Grange — and the Galloping Griff.
That was no simple thing, because Grange was approaching the end of his 87 years.
Indeed, he was in a hospital intensive care unit, and his wife, Margaret “Muggs” Grange, initially was concerned that her husband was not well enough.
But the more Mrs. Grange thought about it, the more enthusiastic she became about hosting Griffith and Pearson.
Pearson described Mrs. Grange as a “sweet woman” and gracious host.
Griffith recalled that she congratulated him for his Grange-record-breaking accomplishments and gave him a gift.
“She crocheted an Illinois football figure around a soup can,” Griffith recalled. “It was really cool. I still have it.”
The visit was brief. Griffith spoke with Grange and gave him a football autographed by Illini players. Grange accepted the ball, cradling it in one arm like the running back he once was.
Pearson described the hospital setting as “somber” and the hospital’s intensive care unit as “really somber.”
“(The meeting) was brief, and it needed to be brief,” he said.
Griffith characterized the experience as “surreal.”
On one hand, he was meeting the man who man electrified college football in the 1920s and helped establish the National Football League.
It’s difficult for people today to understand the scale of Grange’s celebrity. In its obituary, The New York Times characterized him as “an idol of his age and a legend to later generations.” It wrote that he fit in with “all the other larger-than-life heroes of that decade” like Babe Ruth, Johnny Weissmuller and Jack Dempsey.
Not only a college and professional football star, Grange acted in movies and was a radio/TV commentator.
On the other hand, he also was a mere mortal whose high-profile endeavors and glowing celebrity were in the past.
Griffith recalled that Grange said, “Congratulations, Howard” and talked about reading of Griffith’s exploits in the 1990 season.
But he said it was eye-opening for him, a young man in his early 20s, to consider the time span of Grange’s life.
“It was interesting to see someone who had done so much,” Griffith said.
Over the years, Griffith has found the experience increasingly educational.
“I’m so glad I had an opportunity to meet him,” Griffith said.
Pearson, now 71, retired and living in Oxford, Ohio, recalled the meeting as bittersweet.
He said it was “heart-wrenching” because of Grange’s failing health but exciting because it “was a meeting of two guys who had been in the headlines” in different Illini eras.
Griffith said he “didn’t really know what to expect” but will always treasure the experience.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.