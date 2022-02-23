People generally understand there’s little privacy for those held in jail.
But some might be surprised as to just how little there is.
Jerrell Russell found out recently when he came out on the wrong end of a ruling about the effort by defendants in a civil lawsuit he filed to subpoena his phone records and recordings of his calls.
The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey Cummings was guided by previous legal rulings that found “it is beyond dispute that incarcerated persons do not have the same expectation of privacy with respect to their calls that the general public enjoys.”
But the judge also found that, while inmates do not have a general expectation of privacy, that does not mean they have no right to any privacy.
Russell’s situation is complicated — criminal litigation piled on top of civil litigation.
The Cook County man was arrested in 2015 on charges that he killed one person and wounded two others when he fired shots into their car.
Russell was held in the Cook County Jail until his 2019 trial, when he was found not guilty and subsequently released.
In 2021, Russell filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Chicago and several police officers in which he alleged, among other things, that he was the victim of a malicious prosecution.
As part of their defense, the defendants sought records and recordings of Russell’s telephone calls during his three-plus years in jail.
When Russell sought to quash the subpoena on grounds it violated his privacy, he had the legal burden of proving what he called a “blunderbuss” subpoena was legally invalid.
But that’s not easy to do when the law clearly states that inmates have virtually no privacy expectations.
To win, Russell was required to show that his privacy expectations outweighed the relevance of the information being sought as well as the benefit that information could provide to the officers Russell is suing.
Conversely, police didn’t need to present much in the way of evidence to show they were pursuing potentially valuable information.
In fashioning his ruling, the judge quoted a precedent that declared “pretrial discovery is a fishing expedition and one can’t know what one has caught until one fishes.”
Russell acknowledged during his incarceration that he spoke by phone to many people, but especially to “eight family members” and his lawyer.
The judge quickly disposed of one issue, ruling that the defense is entitled to access to Russell’s phone log that was kept by jail officials between Sept. 2, 2015, and Feb. 19, 2019.
Further, he denied the defense request for all recorded calls, limiting it to recorded calls with “certain specified individuals,” including Russell’s lawyer.
That’s somewhat surprising because of attorney-client confidentiality rules, but the judge wrote that the “privilege does not apply during recorded prison calls due to the lack of confidentiality that is inherent in such communications.”
The judge acknowledged that the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, whose jurisdiction includes Illinois, has not ruled on that question. But he said other courts “have found that the attorney-client privilege is waived when individuals speak with their attorneys on phone calls they know are being recorded.”
That was as far as the judge was willing to go. Calling the subpoena otherwise overbroad, he dismissed requests for all of Russell’s recorded calls because there would be “dozens (or perhaps hundreds) of recorded calls between Russell and unknown others” that would be “wholly irrelevant” to the lawsuit’s allegations.
Readers should bear these lessons in mind the next time they’re behind bars and decide to make a phone call.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.