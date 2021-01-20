Although former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan didn’t invent autocratic rule, he did turn it
into an art form.
Now new Speaker Chris Welch is promising he’s going to ease up on the autocracy and permit more democracy.
“I told (my fellow House Democrats) that I want to examine the rules and possibly make changes, possibly make a lot of changes,” Welch told The Chicago Tribune.
But words are no substitute for action.
Welch has to follow up on his pledge to dilute his power by rewriting the “Madigan Rules.”
The rules that govern both branches — House and Senate — in the General Assembly have long been leader-focused.
Two nicknames explain everything.
The four Democratic and Republican legislative leaders (two each, in each chamber) earned the sobriquet “the four tops.” They met with the governor to iron out legislative details and, when finished, directed their minions to approve them.
Regular members of the House and Senate were the “mushrooms,” self-named because they were kept in the dark and covered with manure.
Madigan was able to enhance his power as speaker by holding a dual role as chairman of the state Democratic Party. He used the posts, both of which attracted major campaign donations, to control, protect, reward and/or punish House Democrats.
Those who did what they were told were rewarded, and those who didn’t enjoyed relatively brief, unproductive careers in Madigan’s House.
Chicago Magazine political analyst Edward McClelland wrote that Madigan, feeling that his ambitions in Chicago were “blocked by the Daley family,” used an “office that others had discarded to make himself the most powerful man in Illinois.”
Past Illinois House speakers — Democrat Paul Powell and Republican George Ryan, to name two — used the post to seek higher office.
“Until Mike Madigan came along, no one ever made a career of being speaker of the Illinois House. A state legislature is the minor league of politics, right?” McClellan wrote.
Not the way Madigan played it.
Using a combination of the carrot and the stick, he persuaded rank-and-file Democrats to give their power to him.
As a consequence, Madigan gained sole authority to make or rescind appointments of committee chairmen at any time, as well as assign members to committees.
Madigan also exercised the power of the purse. Committee chairmen receive a $10,000 annual stipend, a sum of money no one wants to lose. At the same time, the House has nearly 50 committees, some that rarely meet, but each with a chairman and ranking member receiving a stipend.
Further, Madigan had the power to substitute members temporarily off committees and replace them with others. That allowed committee members to escape tough votes while simultaneously stripping them of independence.
Madigan’s legislative process required all bills to first go to his Rules Committee. If Madigan approved, a bill moved on. If he didn’t, the bills went nowhere.
That control allowed Madigan to block legislation popular with voters but personally obnoxious to him, including proposals to end gerrymandering and impose term limits.
Madigan, “not the General Assembly, has the power to decide what has the chance to become law. Virtually no state grants the types of powers to its legislative leaders that Illinois grants to its speaker,” the Illinois Policy Institute wrote in a 2016 article comparing legislative rules here with those in the other 49 states.
If that were not enough, Madigan had final say about which bills would be voted on and when.
The IPI said that, as a consequence, “rank-and-file lawmakers are left with no idea of when a particular bill will be heard, if at all.”
“That limits their ability to prepare for and research that bill, and in turn, their ability to represent their constituents,” the think tank concluded.
Put simply, nothing happened in the House that Madigan didn’t allow to happen.
This vast control Madigan maintained is a tribute both to his political genius and insatiable appetite for power. He had the vision to see what the speaker’s post could be if correctly leveraged.
Rank-and-file Democrats liked it when he enhanced their incomes, funded their campaigns and helped them escape voter accountability.
They didn’t like it when their priorities were not his priorities.
Welch, the new speaker, has promised that he’ll be a different kind of leader. How much different will be revealed by how enthusiastic he is in redistributing the vast power his position holds.
