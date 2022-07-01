Jim Dey | Judge: Gas-tax gimmick not political speech because it's 'purely factual'
Earlier this election year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators cooked up a plan to delay an increase in the state’s gas tax that they figured would help them at the polls in Tuesday’s primary and the November general election.
Desirous of boosting their political prospects, they wanted to publicize their action. So they ordered service stations to post signs announcing the 2.4-cent-per-gallon-tax increase would be delayed from its July 1 start date until Jan. 1, 2023.
They also said those who did not post the signs could be charged with a petty offense and fined $500 a day.
That being the case, how did U.S. Judge Sue Myerscough rule last week that the government-compelled speech passes constitutional muster?
It was easy.
The speech targeted in the lawsuit filed by embittered gasoline dealers, she found, is not “political.” In a 20-page decision, Myerscough concluded it is “commercial” speech subject to different rules.
Key to her finding is the bland nature of the compelled speech.
The sign reads, “As of July 1, 2022, the State of Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through Dec. 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
Myerscough described the statement as “purely factual” and has no “controversial statements.”
The gasoline dealers “cite no case law or authority, binding or otherwise, to support their contention that the signage is political,” she wrote.
The governor and legislators, of course, left out few things.
They didn’t mention that the suspended tax is a mere 2.4 cents a gallon. They didn’t mention that the end of the suspension on Jan. 1, 2023, will be followed by another gas-tax increase six months later, on July 1, 2023.
They didn’t mention doubling the gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon in 2019 or ordering annual increases every subsequent July 1 forever.
They also didn’t mention that the state imposes a sales tax in addition to the gasoline tax. That means the higher the per-gallon cost of gasoline goes, the more revenue the state gets because it’s one of the few states imposing a sales taxes on top of gasoline taxes.
Because a gallon of gasoline now sells for around $5, the sales tax on gasoline is roughly equal to or more than the gas tax.
But back to blind legalities. With respect to political speech, the First Amendment bars the government from ordering people either to speak or not to speak.
But because commercial speech is treated differently, the courts have held that “mandated disclosures which include ‘purely factual and uncontroversial information’ ... do not offend the First Amendment” so long as the disclosures are “reasonably related to the state’s interest” in informing the public.
But here’s not a hypothetical: What if the elected officials who mandated the nonpolitical sign go around their districts bragging about how they voted to delay a gas-tax increase? Does that make the nonpolitical sign political speech?
Myerscough said no, “because incumbent officials’ statements about the mandatory language do not change the substance of the signage.”
On its face, Myerscough found, the sign language is a straightforward fact, the goal of which is “to inform consumers” of the tax delay “and prevent gas retailers” from “deceiving consumers by increasing gas prices by the non-imposed but previously scheduled” tax increase.
So let the word go forth that if motorists buy 20 gallons of gasoline at $5 a gallon, their costs, theoretically, will be reduced by 2.4 cents per gallon (28 cents). Instead of paying $100 for the fill-up, it’ll only be $99.72.
Vote accordingly, but remember: This is all nonpolitical.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.