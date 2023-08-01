When Timothy Mapes walked into a grand-jury room at the Chicago federal courthouse, he was losing his battle of wills with federal investigators.
The onetime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan had invoked his constitutional right to remain silent both about the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal and the close relationship between two alleged co-conspirators — Madigan, the alleged ringleader, and Michael McClain, a Madigan confidant who’s already been convicted in the scheme.
Bu the feds nullified Mapes’ right to remain silent by giving him immunity.
Warned that he must testify truthfully but determined not to be helpful, Mapes had two last cards to play — faulty memory and ignorance.
The feds charged him with perjury and obstruction of justice, and a jury will soon choose between Mapes’ claimed memory failure and the government’s accusations.
“The evidence demonstrates that Mapes lied in the grand jury when he testified he did not know what interactions McClain had with Madigan from 2017 to 2019. The evidence reveals ... that Mapes contacted Madigan’s lawyer after FBI agents contacted Mapes in 2019 ... and also shows Mapes’ frequent communications with McClain concerning a wide range of personal and professional topics and their close relationship with each other,” federal prosecutors contend.
A federal judge recently denied Mapes’ request to dismiss some of the allegedly perjured statements.
Mapes also tried, without much success, to bar the prosecution’s secret recordings of conversations between him and McClain.
McClain, already convicted in one trial, and Madigan face trial next year in connection with alleged corruption involving ComEd and AT&T.
Mapes is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 7 in a sideshow to the Madigan main event.
To say the three men are close hardly begins to describe their decades-long relationships. That’s why the feds wanted to know what Mapes knew about the roles McClain played in carrying out Madigan’s many political assignments.
Try as they might, prosecutors couldn’t get Mapes to say anything of substance.
They framed and re-framed the same questions about McClain’s “interactions” with Madigan, but Mapes insisted he knew nothing.
McClain didn’t tell you anything about his work for Madigan?
“No.”
“No, that wouldn’t — that wouldn’t happen.”
“I don’t recall any.”
“I’m not aware of any. I’m not aware of that activity. Let’s put it that way.”
“I don’t recall that — that I would have been part of any dialogue. I don’t know why I would be.”
“I’m not aware of any.”
In his motion to dismiss some perjury claims, Mapes argued that because his answers were “fundamentally ambiguous,” they couldn’t constitute perjury. The judge said the issue of ambiguity with regards to perjury is up to the jury to decide.
Prosecutors backed up their arguments with recordings that revealed just how often Mapes and McClain talked and how personal their conversations were. They said the “sheer volume” of calls indicates Mapes’ memory-failure claim is not credible.
After Mapes was fired by Madigan amid sexual-harassment accusations, McClain called him to say he had wept after learning of Mapes’ dismissal.
“You know I’m there for ya, so, ahem, what I can do to help, all you gotta do is call on me,” McClain told Mapes.
To prove guilt, the government must show Mapes testified falsely under oath, that his testimony was related to a “material matter” and that Mapes knew his testimony was false.
Perjury is, historically, difficult to prove. It’s one reason why such prosecutions are rare.
On the other hand, as one of the Three Amigos, Mapes was in a perfect position to know all things he said he didn’t know and/or couldn’t remember.