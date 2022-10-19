Jim Dey | Jury will have to sort out blame for Windsor Road woes
There’s no dispute that cracks started showing up in a newly constructed stretch of Windsor Road in Urbana shortly after work was completed on a 1.4-mile section in 2015.
But what caused the cracks — shoddy construction practices or faulty design?
A Champaign County jury, which began hearing testimony Tuesday, will have to resolve that issue and award the appropriate financial damages.
Jurors, who were selected Monday afternoon, listened to lawyers’ opening statements on Tuesday and began hearing from witnesses.
The city of Urbana sued the builder, Stark Excavating of Bloomington. Then Stark counter-sued the city.
Urbana is seeking $2.9 million in damages, the cost of replacing the section of Windsor between Race Street and Philo Road. Stark wants $421,000-plus from the city for unpaid work.
Urbana City Administrator Carol Mitten, who is attending the trial at the Champaign County Courthouse, said the road remains open because “we have done some spot repairs.”
“There is still extensive cracking,” she said.
Why is that?
Springfield lawyer Scott Spooner, who represents the city, contended in a lengthy and detailed opening that the road’s cracking problem was caused by Stark’s failure to meet construction specifications, a breach of its contract. He charged that, when notified of the cracking problems, Stark sought to avoid liability by trying to shift blame elsewhere.
Chicago lawyer Douglas Palandech, who represents Stark, told jurors that Stark has been engaged in road-construction work “for generations” and “Stark did what Stark was supposed to do” on Windsor Road. He said road-design work, for which Stark is not responsible, was the problem.
“These plans were flawed,” he told jurors.
Jurors will have their hands full trying to follow the ins and outs of road design and construction. That includes construction terminology, including terms like “dowel bars,” “basket assembly” and “construction panels.”
Spooner, who said this will be the last jury trial of his 40-year career, expressed sympathy for the jurors’ job.
“A year ago, I didn’t know a dowel bar from a kumquat,” he said, referring to the small citrus fruit.
Spooner said Stark workers engaged in numerous failures to meet construction specifications, including not properly lubricating the dowel bars — small steel bars embedded in concrete pavement to carry stress generated by motor vehicles.
Spooner faulted Stark for using the wrong equipment to spread concrete, which he said “likely played a role in the misalignment of the dowel baskets.”
A dowel basket is a “simple truss structure used to hold dowel bars at the appropriate height.” Spooner cited a note from the project foreman, who told his superiors that one day, he had “installed baskets on the fly.”
Palandech, who repeatedly stressed Stark’s long history in the construction business, said the cracking was inevitable given the use of 15-foot road-construction panels. He noted that the Illinois Department of Transportation has since reduced the size of panels to 12.5 feet — “not 15 feet” — which sustain “significantly less cracking.”
Palandech noted that Stark officials routinely conferred with city inspectors as the work moved forward and the city’s overseers not only had no complaints but also praised the quality.
One issue that will come up involves the city’s two inspectors. The first, Adam Shaw, gave Stark high marks. Spooner said the city’s second inspector, Antonio Sanchez, gave Stark “poor” ones.
The trial is expected to last a week. Circuit Judge Jason Bohm is presiding.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff