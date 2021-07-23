Jim Dey | Justice delayed really can be justice denied
Sometimes the thrill of victory isn’t much different than the agony of defeat.
Take Illinois inmate Jeffrey Adkinson. He was the beneficiary of a recent Third District Appellate Court decision that supported his claim that his trial lawyer failed to protect his interests or legal rights.
But it’s hardly a victory to savor.
Adkinson, 45, has been incarcerated since 2010 and has less than a year left on his sentence.
The wheels of justice can turn slowly, sometimes grinding up litigants.
Adkinson’s story is one of mental illness, legal delays, curious representation, odd judging and a labyrinthine process up and down the judicial ladder.
A Tazewell County resident, Adkinson faced a series of difficult charges that included aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. His first lawyer soon concluded that dealing with him would be equally difficult.
In a jail meeting with Adkinson, the defense lawyer found that he was “noncomunicative, did not properly care for himself, (and) heard voices that taunted him.” In addition, Adkinson refused to go to court and was “unable or unwilling to eat” and “delusional.”
As a consequence of his mental condition, Adkinson was unable to work with his lawyer.
The defense lawyer filed a motion to have Adkinson psychologically evaluated so Judge Michael Risinger could determine whether he was mentally fit to stand trial.
The motion would have been granted. But in December 2010, Adkinson’s lawyer withdrew the fitness motion and announced he had worked out a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Adkinson was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Before accepting the plea, Adkinson informed the judge that he was taking two prescription drugs for “psychotic” conditions but claimed to be aware of what was happening in court.
But when asked if he understood the charges to which he was pleading guilty, Adkinson replied, “I guess, yeah, I say yes, because I don’t remember half of it, your honor, so I can’t really — I would go with the flow, but yes.”
That concluded the matter until three years later, when Adkinson, representing himself, filed a post-conviction petition alleging his trial counsel’s representation was “ineffective.”
A second lawyer was appointed to represent Adkinson. The second lawyer filed a motion on his client’s behalf but “failed to supplement the record with (Adkinson’s) medical records.”
As a consequence, the judge dismissed Adkinson’s petition.
On appeal, the Third District Appellate Court found that the second lawyer’s representation was inadequate because he failed to include the appropriate medical and court records with Adkinson’s petition.
A third lawyer was appointed to represent Adkinson. This lawyer argued to the trial judge that Adkinson’s first lawyer was ineffective because he allowed Adkinson to plead guilty “when he did not have the mental faculties to plead guilty, especially because of the medications” Adkinson was taking.
But the trial judge again dismissed Adkinson’s petition. So the case went back to the Third District.
The third lawyer again argued that the first lawyer was ineffective, receiving a warmer reception from the appellate justices than from the trial judge.
To win a post-conviction claim, the defendant must show a violation of his constitutional rights. To win an evidentiary hearing on the issue of his first lawyer’s effectiveness, Adkinson’s third lawyer was required to show that his conviction was prejudiced by his first lawyer’s decision to withdraw the fitness motion.
Writing for a unanimous court, appellate Justice Eugene Daugherity said Adkinson met that test because the justices could “see no strategic reason to withdraw trial counsel’s request for a fitness evaluation.” He was joined by justices William Holdridge and Tom Lytton.
As a consequence, the appellate court sent the case back the trial judge for an evidentiary hearing on the issue of the first lawyer’s effectiveness.
But the clock is running. With the prison sentence ordered as a consequence of his now-suspect guilty plea near completion, Adkinson’s victory celebration will not only be mute, but, for the most part, moot.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff