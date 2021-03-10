Both the U.S. and Illinois supreme courts have made sentencing rules for juveniles convicted of murder crystal clear. But some state judges continue to ignore them, in the process drawing rebukes from appellate courts.
In a line of cases starting in 2012 with Miller vs. Alabama, the nation’s highest court found that life sentences and “de facto” life sentences for juvenile murderers violate the prohibition on “cruel and unusual punishment” in the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Owing to the offenders’ young age at the time of their crimes, the U.S. Supreme Court held that long sentences are OK in most instances, but they cannot be so long as to deny them the opportunity to live a meaningful life when released. Emphasizing its point, the court said the new rule would be retroactive.
In a subsequent 2019 case — People vs. Buffer — the Illinois Supreme Court established a ceiling of 40 years in cases involving most juvenile murderers.
Nearly two years after Buffer, however, unnecessary litigation continues because trial judges in Illinois are denying valid legal claims based on the Miller/Buffer holdings.
Recent history
Just last month, the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa overturned a Peoria County judge’s ruling that denied Philip Johnson a new sentencing hearing in a 1994 double-murder he pleaded guilty to committing at age 16.
Twenty-six years later, the 42-year-old Johnson is being held at the medium-security Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling.
He was sentenced to 110 years for killing his father, James T. Johnson, and his father’s girlfriend, Frances Buck. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Buck’s killing and to second-degree murder for his father’s killing.
He received a 90-year sentence for killing Ms. Buck and a 20-year sentence for killing his father. The trial judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.
If he was to serve the full time, Johnson would be 126 upon release. Because he cannot reasonably be expected to live that long, his sentence is among those described as a “de facto” life sentence.
After the Miller decision, juvenile murderers have pressed their requests for sentence reductions in state and federal courts all across the country. Subsequent rulings have clarified some, but not all, of the ground rules concerning sentences for juvenile murderers.
It was on the unaddressed issue of
the younger Johnson pleading guilty that Peoria County Circuit Judge Michael Risinger based his decision to ignore the higher court ruling. Risinger relied on Johnson’s guilty plea to argue that, in doing so, he waived his constitutional rights.
His position was supported on appeal by dissenting Justice Daniel Schmidt.
But that spurious argument did not survive scrutiny with the appellate court majority — Justices William Holdridge and Thomas Lytton.
“Here (Johnson) pleaded guilty before Miller was decided. ... Miller set forth a novel constitutional right. (Johnson) could not have voluntarily relinquished a right that was not available to him at the time he plead guilty,” Holdridge wrote in the majority decision. “Stated another way, we find (Johnson) could not have waived the right to raise this issue because he pled guilty without the benefit of Miller and its progeny.”
The term “progeny” refers to the line of cases that have grown out of the Miller precedent.
Closer to home
Champaign County also has had
its share of juvenile murderer re-sentencings.
A Kankakee man who was 17 when convicted of the 2004 beating death of a 3-year-old boy in Champaign faces a re-sentencing hearing May 5 before Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm.
Dwayne Croom, now 33 and being held at the maximum-security prison in Pontiac, was originally sentenced to 50 years in prison. After the Miller ruling, Croom asked for and was denied a new sentencing hearing by now-retired Circuit Judge Thomas Difanis.
A unanimous Fourth District Appellate Court ordered a new sentencing hearing based on Croom’s juvenile status.
In January 2020, convicted murderer Falonzo Hixson was re-sentenced to 35 years in prison for a murder he committed at age 17. He was originally sentenced to 55 years in prison.
After being denied a new sentencing hearing in Champaign County Circuit Court by retired Judge Jeff Ford, Hixson successfully appealed. The appellate court ruled in Hixson’s favor because his 55-year sentence “exceeds the 40-year threshold,” wrote Justice James Knecht.
Juvenile murderers remain subject to what are, in effect, life sentences, but only if they are found to be “permanently incorrigible.”
They are, however, entitled to a break on their sentence if they have the potential to lead a successful, law-abiding life. In ruling as it did, the U.S. Supreme Court said special consideration must be given because juveniles and extremely young adults are immature and have poor judgment abilities.
For reasons known only to them, some judges have resisted the superior court’s rulings, generating excessive litigation and wasting resources on an issue that is not open to interpretation.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.