Get used to it, because here we go once more.
State appellate defenders are asking the U.S. Supreme Court — yet again — to clarify the sentencing rules for juvenile murderers serving lengthy prison sentences.
It’s yet another example of the tsunami of litigation that followed high court decisions that first outlawed the death penalty for juvenile murderers and then banned life or de facto life sentences for most members of that group.
But the law hasn’t just moved in one direction — in this case, greater leniency.
A decision in April set the stage for affirming harsher sentences after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in an Alabama case that trial judges must take into consideration a juvenile defendant’s age but not necessarily conduct a sweeping examination into their life circumstances.
It remains to be seen how that decision will affect the high court’s decision about whether to review the Illinois case of Ashanti Lusby, a vicious killer who raped and murdered a Joliet elementary school teacher in 1996.
Although 16 at the time, he was not arrested until he was 21.
Sentenced to 130 years, Lusby is seeking a new sentencing hearing on the grounds that the trial judge did not give sufficient consideration to his youth and immaturity.
Lusby’s petition, like all those presented to the high court, is a longshot to win review.
The high court accepts only about 5 percent of the hundreds of cases it is asked to consider. At the same time, the issue the court addressed in April is similar to that presented in Lusby’s case.
If the juvenile sentencing questions being raised seem confusing, consider this.
In a 2019 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court established a 40-year ceiling on sentences for juvenile murderers with the exception of those where the defendant is considered beyond rehabilitation.
In the aftermath of that ruling, the Illinois Supreme Court took the Lusby case and upheld his 130-year sentence because justices said the sentencing judge adequately reviewed Lusby’s age and background before imposing sentence.
There’s no guarantee that juvenile murderers will win a reduced sentence even if they get a new sentencing hearing.
In late May, Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm held a new sentencing hearing for 33-year-old Dwayne Croom, who was 16 when he beat a 3-year-old child to death.
Originally sentenced to 50 years, Croom won a new sentencing hearing as a consequence of the rulings on excessive sentences for juveniles.
But after reviewing the evidence and listening to testimony, Bohm re-sentenced Croom to 50 years in prison because he concluded that Croom remains a violent person. He made an additional finding that Croom is “permanently incorrigible.”
At the same time, other juvenile defendants convicted of murder in Champaign County have won reductions of their lengthy sentences.
The courts have held, basically, that most juveniles sentenced for murder must be released at a young-enough age to enjoy a meaningful, productive life.
It was that admonition that persuaded the Illinois Supreme Court
to establish the 40-year ceiling. In that respect, a juvenile murderer convicted at 16 could be released at age 56, still young enough to live a useful life.
The imprecision of the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings has prompted litigation in all the states.
At the same time, defense lawyers are seeking to push the envelope, pursuing sentence reductions for young-adult murderers. The Illinois Supreme Court is currently considering the case of a convicted murderer who participated in the kidnapping and killings of two rival gang members when he was 19.
The Illinois court is also considering a slightly different case involving a 14-year-old who killed one person and wounded two in a gang shooting. The defendant, Darrell Dorsey, was sentenced to 76 years.
The legal issue in Dorsey’s case stems from him being sentenced under Illinois’ old day-for-day good-time law. Under that arrangement, Dorsey, now 39, is eligible for release in 2034, when he will be 53.
His lawyer wants the day-for-day rule scrapped and for Dorsey, who has already served 25 years, to be re-sentenced under the new 40-year ceiling.
