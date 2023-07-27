“Shall we dance?”
“No, that would be unconstitutional.”
If the above exchange between Kansas Highway Patrol Director Erik Smith and federal Judge Kathryn Vratil has readers flummoxed, they’re in the right place for another in our continuing series of search-and-seizure brain teasers.
Vratil probably has no general objection to dancing. But she doesn’t cotton to the “Kansas two-step.” She called it a police ploy that breached constitutional protections in a way that constitutes a “war on motorists” by “detaining (them) under circumstances” forbidden by the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against illegal searches and seizures.
The “two-step” refers to the policy police embraced to exploit motorists’ ignorance of their constitutional rights so officers could conduct thousands of illegal searches and seizures every year.
Concerned about illegal drugs, Kansas officials deemed Interstate 70 going from Missouri across Kansas into Colorado to be a drug corridor that made every vehicle on it suspicious enough to justify a traffic stop.
Other factors heightened officers’ suspicions — driving an expensive vehicle or an inexpensive one, traveling alone or in a group. Given what the judge called “an absurd and tenuous connection of various factors,” officers could find suspicion wherever they wished.
That led officers to conduct pretext traffic stops — a constitutional practice allowing police to stop a vehicle for one offense (speeding) while looking for evidence of another (drug possession).
But the law only allows a pretext stop to last for as long as it takes the officer to write a ticket. Without further reasonable suspicion, a driver is legally allowed to leave.
That’s where the “Kansas two-step” comes in. After completing the traffic part of the stop, the officer feigns a planned departure, saying “Have a nice day.” He waits a few seconds and then says, “Hey, can I ask you some questions?”
That tactic is designed to gain a motorist’s theoretical consent, a crucial factor when honestly given, by combining a seemingly innocent inquiry with the officer’s inherent intimidating presence.
Here’s how it went in one unlawful exchange that began with “Hey, sir, can I ask you some questions?”
Trooper: “You said you guys were heading to Alabama?”
Motorist: “Yeah.”
Officer: “How long are you guys gonna be out there?”
Motorist: “Do I have to answer these questions?”
Officer: “You don’t have to. OK.”
Motorist: “I’d prefer not to.”
Officer: “OK. Can I talk to you any further, or ...”
Motorist: “I’m free to go, right?”
Officer: “You are free to go.”
Motorist: “OK, I’d rather go.”
Officer: “OK. Here’s what I’m going to do, OK. I’m gonna detain you now, OK, because I think you might have a false compartment in this vehicle.”
Multiple officers found no illegal drugs in the van.
But they broke the recreational vehicle’s towel rack and toilet and a panel underneath the shower. They also damaged the bathroom door, dumped the family’s clothes from their backpacks, disassembled the radio and took the dashboard apart.
After 40 minutes, authorities allowed the motorist, his wife and their two children to leave. The initial stop leading up to the Kansas two-step took nine minutes.
The judge cited multiple examples of such pretext stops (the seizure) that didn’t end when they should have (the search).
The judge found Kansas officials established an unlawful “workaround” through which police exploited “fundamental precepts of the American legal system, along with the ignorance and timidity of the motoring public.”
“All drivers on I-70 have moving targets on their backs,” Vratil said.
So few carried “contraband,” it challenges the wisdom of the “two-step.” The judge noted that between 2016 and 2021, authorities conducted between 124,387 and 211,531 traffic stops per year. They discovered “contraband” in just 0.16 to 0.28 percent of them.