Jim Dey | Keeping Democrats in charge
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week.
Gov. Big Bucks strikes again
Politico reports that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking $11 million from petty cash and giving it to Democrats running from the bottom to the top of the ballot.
This is only a latest example of the multibillion-dollar heir to his family’s fortune using his personal funds to boost his party’s prospects.
Politico’s Shia Kapos reports the governor’s goal is to keep Democrats firmly in charge of the three branches of state government.
The governor gave $3 million to House Democrats, $1.5 million to the Illinois Democratic Party. Politico reports Pritzer is expected to give $1 million to Senate Democrats.
In addition, Democratic attorney general Kwame Raoul and Democratic secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias will receive $1 million each.
Two Democrats running for the Illinois Supreme Court — Elizabeth Rochford and Mary Kay O’Brien — got $500,000 each.
Pritzker’s lavish spending puts penurious Republicans even farther behind the political eight ball. Running in a solid Democratic state, they have little money and little hope of making large inroads on Democratic power in the Nov. 8 election.
In gubernatorial doghouse
Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine, a Republican, recently made news when he predicted Jan. 1, 2023, will mark the date of the “greatest jailbreak’ in county history.
That’s when the new SAFE-T bond provisions take effect, meaning that hundreds of jailed inmates awaiting trial will be released from custody.
Haine’s colorful statement didn’t amuse Gov. Pritzker, who chastised Haine in a three-page letter released to the news media. In it, Pritzker promised to “explain the fallacy in your reading of the law.”
“... I was disheartened by your conclusion that you are powerless to keep dangerous people in prison beginning on Jan. 1,” Pritzker’s letter states.
Whoever wrote Pritzker’s letter committed an egregious error in the “prison” reference.
Prison inmates already have been convicted and are serving a sentence of incarceration. The SAFE-T act abolition of the bond system applies to individuals who have been charged and are awaiting trial.
Haine responded with an even-longer letter in which he asserted that Pritzker should read the law before writing letters about it.
“I encourage you to take a closer look at our claims purely from a statutory construction perspective. You accuse me, and others who agree with my position, of construing the statute too narrowly. But we are merely interpreting its ‘plain language,’” he stated.
What the controversial new law means has become a subject of differing interpretations as the Nov. 8 election draws near. Pritzker and his fellow Democrats are, for the most part, standing by the law while Republicans and 100 of the state’s 102 state’s attorney characterize it as a threat to public safety.
Dissembling again
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs simply can’t keep his story straight.
Two years ago in a debate over the proposed progressive income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution, Frerichs suggested multiple tax rates would make it easier to take retirees’ income in Illinois.
“One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income. And, I think that’s something that’s worth discussion,” he said.
Frerichs’ fellow Democrats were horrified by his embrace of a publicly un-discussable subject, and he’s been running from his own words ever since.
But state Rep. Tom Demmer, who is challenging Frerichs for the treasurer’s post, won’t let him or the public forget it. Demmer keeps reminding voters and members of the news media about Frerichs’ embrace of taxing retirement income as a subject “worth discussion.”
Frerichs has responded by repeatedly denying he ever said what he said. He’s suggested his comment was taken out of context. His campaign manager charged that anyone who said Frerichs’ proposed a tax increase is “lying.”
Recently during an appearance on WGN Political Report, Frerichs came up with a new explanation. He said it was his opponent in the discussion — Todd Maisch of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce — who favored taxing retirement income.
“My opponent in that debate supported taxing people’s pension income. He wanted to tax specifically people with higher incomes… politicians with that. But no one wants to tax the retired school teacher who is 80 years old. She has worked throughout her life, we don’t think she should pay, but this guy wanted to tax that, so if you had a retire …err…progressive tax, you could tax those differently. That’s something I thought he would like, and that was the argument I made,” Frerichs said.
As a consequence of Frerichs’ claim, Maisch was quoted as saying neither he nor the Chamber, “support a progressive income or retirement tax.”
“(I) have spent my entire career fighting to reduce, not increase, taxes in Illinois,” said Maisch, who expressed surprise Frerichs made the initial proposal “because it is such an unpopular idea.”
Frerichs’ false and misleading statements on this issue have become a bad habit. But he’s in too deep now in his denial campaign to acknowledge what he really said.
Defining sellouts down
If you don’t have big crowds at football games, how do you have regular sellouts?
Sports administrators at Northwestern University have come up with the answer. They announced plans this week to build a new football stadium with a seating capacity of 35,000. That’s 12,000 fewer seats than are available in the university’s current stadium — Ryan Field.
Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg was quoted as saying the plan for the new privately funded Ryan Stadium is being led by a $480 million donation from the Patrick and Shirley Ryan family.
Plans call for a state-of-the-art facility featuring a “great emphasis” on the fan experience. It will include a canopy designed to keep noise and light focused on the field, according to news accounts.
The current Ryan Field is scheduled to be demolished after the 2023 season. There’s no indication where the football team will play while construction is under way.
Plans also call for “plazas for tailgating fans, a community park as well as public green spaces.” In addition, the facility will feature “comfortable seats.”
To make the project work financially, Northwestern will make the venue available for concerts.
Take your pick
Polling is a big part of modern-day politics, making big but-not-necessarily-reliable news when reported.
Two reports poll concerning the race for governor in Illinois explain why these snapshots in time that come with margins of error should be taken with a grain of salt.
A recent WGN-TV poll of likely voters shows Democratic Gov. .J B. Pritzker with a 15-point lead over his GOP challenger — state Sen. Darren Bailey.
WGN said (51%) support Pritzker to just 36 percent for Bailey on the Nov. 8 election.
Those not smitten with the WGN poll can take comfort in another poll results reported by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates that found the race is closer than WGN suggests.
That poll shows Pritzker with a 5-point lead — 50 percent to 45 percent.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.