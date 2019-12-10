Jim Dey | Keeping watch is a tall task
Adam Andrzejewski just turned 50, but he insists that, although he’s getting older, he’s also getting better.
“I just finished my seventh Chicago Marathon with my best time. I beat it by 10 seconds,” he said, referring to his personal record best run in October.
At the same time, Andrzejewski (pronounced Angie-F-Ski) insists that his money watchdog group — OpenTheBooks.com — continues to thrive.
“We have so many irons in the fire,” said Andrzejewski. “It was Illinois-centered when we started in 2011. We’ve taken it across the country.”
The goal of Andrzejewski’s organization is to track the money spent by all 50 states and the federal government — “Every dime, On line, In real time” is the organization’s slogan.
Although it’s public money, state officials aren’t always keen on letting the public know how they spend the public’s money. OpentheBooks was forced to sue Republican comptrollers Judy Baar Topinka (Illinois) and Cynthia Cloud (Wyoming).
“Now it’s time to sue a Democrat,” said Andrzejewski, referring to California’s Betty Yee.
California is the last holdout of the 50 states, 49 of whom now have their state checkbooks available for examination on OpentheBooks.com.
Between the website he oversees and his regular columns in Forbes, Andrzejewski has become a regular participant in the public debate over government spending. Last week, he was a guest on Jim Bohannon’s nationally syndicated radio talk show that is heard on more than 300 stations.
“That was probably the fourth or fifth time I’ve been on,” Andrzejewski said.
He’s also a regular guest on the morning C-SPAN program “Washington Journal.”
Andrzejewski usually adopts the role of advocate for transparency in public spending and scold of government mismanagement. But he and former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma Republican, recently have placed full-page ads in The Wall Street Journal and USA Today calling attention to federal budget deficits approaching $1 trillion a year.
“As commander in chief, President Donald Trump can lead the ‘War on Waste.’ Sign our petition. We are asking the president to defend the American taxpayer and cut the egregious waste, fraud, and taxpayer abuse,” their advertisement states.
Critics charge, with some justification, that there’s no budget line items for “waste, fraud and abuse” that can be cut.
But OpentheBooks.com, which studies spending in individual federal agencies, has made a habit of pointing out unwise expenditures across the federal bureaucracy.
Numbers tell the story
In addition to its newspaper advertisements, Open the Books also posted a list of ”100 examples of taxpayer abuse” to emphasize the advertisement’s point.
There will be more examinations of federal government spending in 2020. The forensic auditors at Open the Books will be taking in-depth looks at the spending by 10 federal agencies while also reviewing an estimated $700 billion in federal grants.
How much work does that take? How much information does Open the Books compile?
Here are a couple of stunning statistics that provide a glimpse into what is required to keep track of the leviathan known as government spending at the local, state and federal levels.
The Open the Books data base includes “5 billion captured government spending transactions” and “23 million public employee salary and pension records from 60,000 public bodies across America.”
In 2018, Open the Books “filed 60,000 Freedom of Information Act requests.”
Andrzejewski said his organization not only opened the books but “audited them.”
He said their findings “resonate with the American people” and are greeted like manna from heaven by news outlet. All the major news networks and a number of major newspapers, he said, re-report the results of Open the Books findings.
Getting the message out
If that’s not enough, Andrzejewski said “we’ve addressed Harvard Law School, Georgetown Law School, and the Columbia School of Journalism regarding public-sector forensic auditing techniques and big data journalism.”
A resident of Hinsdale and the father of three daughters, Andrzejewski lamented the fact that “the oversight will never stop” while expressing optimism that 2020 will be his organization’s most productive yet.
“I think the flywheel is spinning fast. I think 2020 could be a breakthrough year,” he said.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.