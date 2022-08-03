Like an unwanted guest who won’t leave, the coronavirus is sitting on America’s couch and has no plans to go anywhere.
It demands accommodation because expulsion is not the answer.
Medical experts said the pandemic would falter but not fade away. That’s why Carle Foundation Hospital President James Leonard remains concerned but not as obsessed as he was when hospital admissions were soaring and deaths were rising over the past two years.
“I’m not as worried as I was. But I still keep track of the numbers every day,” he said.
Tuesday’s numbers showed 65 patients across Carle’s five-hospital system, with roughly a third of those patients in intensive care. Leonard said roughly a third of the 65 have been vaccinated. Those numbers are higher than they have been lately, but much lower than at the peak.
The pandemic once stopped life as people knew it in Illinois and across much of the United States. Now Leonard said it’s in the “flu stage,” except that the coronavirus has a 12-month season that will last “years, not months.”
The virus is in its fourth stage — the Ba.5 subvariant. There was the original virus, followed by its delta and omicron variants, and Ba.5 is the second omicron subvariant. The latest iteration is described as more infectious than previous strains, but not as deadly.
Just as the virus has changed, so, too, have the vaccines.
Leonard, an enthusiastic advocate of vaccinations, urged those who have been vaccinated to get a booster shot in time for the upcoming football season.
But why, if those who have been vaccinated — like President Joe Biden and many millions of others — can still catch the virus? Leonard said if people do contract the virus, vaccines and booster shots will “make the symptoms milder.”
The good news in this public-health disaster is that Leonard suggests everyone embrace a normal routine, taking steps to moderate any problems as they arise.
He said that creates an opportunity for health officials to have a discussion on “how we are going to manage it in a rational way going forward.”
“This is a much different situation than we were in a year ago,” he said. “But it seems a lot of the old rules are still in place.
Those “old rules,” however necessary they may have once been, generated significant collateral damage to various segments of the population.
Children, Leonard said, lost valuable time in school, both in terms of socialization and education, while adults encountered problems ranging from domestic violence to divorce.
More people, stressed by confinement and isolation, encountered mental-health issues, like depression, and became addicted to alcohol or drugs.
Those kind of unintended consequences, Leonard said, make it vital that education and public-health officials examine the risks and rewards of any new behavioral restrictions to make sure they don’t do more harm than good.
Leonard cited one problem related to children that has to be addressed. School closings caused children to miss basic vaccinations, and “we’ve got to get back to a schedule with vaccines across the board.”
Some things have not changed. While the pandemic threat has declined, the elderly as well as younger people with co-morbidities remain the most vulnerable to the virus.
He urged smokers or those who are sedentary or overweight to devote more time to “taking care of yourself.”
Barring surprises, he said the worst is past, but the coronavirus is “what we are going to have going forward.”
Correction
Tuesday’s Jim Dey column misstated that state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. Hernandez is the new chairwoman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.