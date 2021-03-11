Michael LaPorta’s lawyers had the perfect, sympathetic client to present to a jury.
That’s why it awarded him $44.7 million in damages after he sustained grievous gunshot wounds during a drunken melee with a police officer friend.
But while LaPorta cut an obvious sympathetic figure, he did not have the law on his side.
That’s why a federal appeals court recently threw out the jury award and ended the case in favor of the city of Chicago.
“LaPorta’s case is tragic. His injuries are among the gravest possible. His life will never be the same,” wrote Chicago federal appeals court Justice Diane Dykes. But “because none of LaPorta’s federal rights were violated, the verdict against the City of Chicago cannot stand.”
Here’s what happened.
In January 2010, LaPorta went out drinking with a friend, Chicago police Officer Patrick Kelly. After hitting a couple of bars, they returned to Kelly’s house, where Kelly started abusing his dog.
LaPorta protested and then announced he was leaving. At that point, Kelly shot his friend in the head, causing traumatic brain injuries and permanent disability.
“He is unable to walk, had cognitive deficits and cannot use his right arm. He is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear,” Sykes wrote, cataloguing the stomach-turning injuries LaPorta sustained.
LaPorta’s estate sued the city of Chicago in federal court, alleging that Kelly had violated LaPorta’s constitutional rights by shooting him.
The lawsuit contended that Kelly shot LaPorta as a consequence of the city’s negligence in hiring Kelly as a police officer, ignoring Kelly’s employment record as a problem officer and presiding over a department culture that inculcated in its officers the feeling that they would not be held accountable for serious misconduct.
The city sought unsuccessfully to dismiss the case. But U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber denied the motion, and the case went to trial, where LaPorta’s lawyers argued that the jury needed to send a message to the city about just how high the costs would be for hiring and then retaining rogue officers.
The jury did exactly what LaPorta’s lawyers wanted — returning a record-setting verdict against the city.
But it was a different story on appeal, where the appellate court ruled that the “legal theory for holding the city liable is deeply flawed” and “has no foundation whatsoever in constitutional law.”
The appeals court concluded that Kelly was acting as a “private citizen” and “not acting as a Chicago police officer” when he shot LaPorta. It said “private violence” is not grounds for a constitutional claim.
Citizens, of course, have legal redress if their federal civil rights are violated. But winning claims must show that the violations were committed by “persons acting under the color of law.”
Further, the alleged violations not only must be performed by a public employee or officer, but their improper activity also must be “related in some way to the performance of the duties of the state office.”
For the city of Chicago to be liable for Kelly’s misconduct, the opinion said, the wrongdoers’ actions “must challenge conduct that is properly attributable to the municipality itself.”
LaPorta’s lawyers tried to finesse the legal requirements by arguing that the city was responsible because it was negligent in overseeing members of the city’s police force.
That’s a clever tactical move, and they obviously fooled the trial judge. But the appeals court said LaPorta’s lawyers got ahead of themselves.
The “first step” in proving civil liability for a federal civil-rights violation is showing that there was a “deprivation of a federal right before municipal fault, deliberate indifference and causation come into play.”
“LaPorta’s claim falls at this first step,” Sykes concluded. “It’s undisputed that Kelly was not acting under color of state law when he shot LaPorta. His actions were wholly unrelated to his duties as a Chicago police officer. He was off duty. ... This was, in short, an act of private violence.”
The city was, clearly, right on the law. But LaPorta’s lawyers were on to something when they contended the Chicago Police Department can be indifferent to office misconduct.
Kelly was never prosecuted for shooting LaPorta, and the city later admitted the initial investigation into what occurred was slipshod.
After a reinvestigation, the city tried to fire Kelly. But although he was stripped of his police powers, news reports state he remained on the payroll until taking disability leave in 2019.
