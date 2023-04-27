A Champaign County judge said Wednesday he is referring conduct issues involving a local lawyer to a state review panel to determine if disciplinary measures are in order.
Circuit Judge Jason Bohm made his comments after listening to Champaign lawyer Betsy Holder explain why she failed to respond to pending motions or attend court hearings in a civil lawsuit she filed against Carle Foundation Hospital.
Bohm did not go into detail, indicating that he will issue a written order explaining why he is referring the case to the state’s Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission. But he made it clear that he was not persuaded that Holder had acted in a responsible manner.
“This is not how the legal profession should be practiced,” Bohm said.
Holder was recently elected to the Champaign school board and will take office in early May. She indicated she filed a motion to withdraw from the case and had acted under the belief that her onetime client — Katherine Murphy of St. Joseph — had retained a new lawyer after sending her a Feb. 24 termination letter.
In addition to hearing Holder’s explanation, Bohm also dismissed the civil suit Holder had filed on Murphy’s behalf because of the failure to respond to Carle’s summary-judgment motion to dismiss.
That left Murphy, who attended the court hearing, in distress — with neither a lawyer nor a lawsuit.
“So that’s it? I have no recourse?” she asked after the hearing ended.
In a motion Murphy filed March 27, she asked for an extension of time to find a new lawyer and respond to the hospital’s summary-judgment motion. At that hearing, Bohm ordered Holder, who was not present, to attend Wednesday’s hearing to explain why she has “repeatedly failed to participate in the proceedings.”
The civil case and its fallout stems from a January 2020 incident at Carle where Murphy said she was injured when an empty wheelchair pushed by a hospital volunteer struck her.
Dr. David Fletcher, who treated Murphy, said the collision aggravated pre-existing conditions in her back and wrist. He said Murphy had undergone “trauma to her right wrist” that has required two surgeries.
Murphy’s right arm was heavily wrapped Wednesday, and Fletcher said she’ll need “three or four months” of rehabilitative treatment. He said her back problems are “much better.”
As Murphy’s case proceeded after the lawsuit was filed, there was a falling out between lawyer and client.
Holder said she filed a motion to withdraw after Murphy sent her the February letter terminating her services, adding that it’s her understanding that “once you’re terminated, you don’t contact the client any further.”
Bohm acknowledged that Holder filed a motion to withdraw but noted that “there was no court approval” of the request.
Prior to that, Carle filed an October 2022 motion to “admit facts” in the case that were admitted when Holder did not respond.
Holder also did not respond to Carle’s summary-judgment motion seeking dismissal of the case. Holder said she did not attend hearings or respond in writing because she had nothing to say in response.
Bohm also appeared to reject that position.
“I don’t believe that is grounds not to comply with court orders,” he said.
Holder gave a lengthy explanation for her actions, relying mostly on her impression that Murphy had retained a new lawyer who would respond to Carle’s filings.
Murphy, who was not a party to the proceedings, said nothing to the court. Afterwards, she spoke to The News-Gazette and challenged Holder’s version of events.
Although her lawsuit has been dismissed, Murphy could seek to reopen the proceedings because of the confusion or pursue a claim against Holder on grounds she mishandled the litigation.