A local lawyer running for the Champaign school board has been ordered to appear in court April 26 to explain why she has failed to meet her professional obligations in a lawsuit she filed.
“Plaintiff’s counsel, attorney Elizabeth S. Holder, has repeatedly failed to participate in the proceedings,” Circuit Judge Jason Bohm wrote in a recent order directing Holder to “show cause” — meaning provide good reason for her absences — as to why she should not be sanctioned by the court for her alleged failings.
Holder, a candidate in Tuesday’s election, said any shortcomings on her part are the result of “clerical misunderstandings” and that she had filed a motion to withdraw from the case March 22.
“I have absolutely no problem explaining all the things the judge wants to hear about,” said Holder, who indicated there is “no reason” why the “misunderstanding” should be a concern to voters.
The dispute involves a personal-injury case involving St. Joseph resident Katherine Murphy and Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The lawsuit alleges that Murphy was injured when an individual associated with Carle “ran into the back of me with an empty wheelchair” in January 2020.
In October 2020, Carle lawyers served Holder with a “request for admission of facts,” a routine preliminary inquiry that gives the opposition lawyer 28 days to respond.
“When attorney Holder did not respond to the request to admit, (Carle) moved to have the facts deemed admitted,” Bohm wrote in his three-page written order.
Holder subsequently filed a “tardy response to the motion to admit” without explaining why it was late and did not appear at the Jan. 9, 2023, hearing “on the motion to deem facts admitted.”
Bohm subsequently ordered Carle’s facts to be admitted, prompting Carle to file a motion for summary judgment seeking dismissal of Murphy’s case.
The judge wrote that Holder “did not file a responsive brief” to the summary-judgment motion or attend last week’s hearing on the issue.
Bohm, however, noted that Murphy, the plaintiff, did attend the hearing and told him that Holder had not “been returning phone calls, texts or any form of communication.”
Under those circumstances, it’s almost automatic that the court will dismiss the case. But prior to last week’s hearing, Murphy filed a motion to continue, seeking “60 days to find a new lawyer.”
Murphy said she hired Holder to handle her injury case. But she said in December 2022, Holder “seemed to want out of representing me” because “she wouldn’t be able to get me the kind of settlement she thought that I wanted.”
Murphy said she “terminated” Holder’s services Feb. 24. She said she only became aware of the summary-judgment motion after “Ms. Holder texted me a copy.”
Holder explained that she withdrew from the case because the facts were not what she initially thought they were and that problems of that nature sometimes occur in personal-injury cases.
Bohm’s order, however, indicates he’ll seek specific explanations for her failures to respond to pending motions and her absences from scheduled hearings.