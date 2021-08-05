Jim Dey | Lawyer's lies didn't work as well as the truth
Raymond McBride probably wasn’t going anywhere.
The inmate at the Joliet Correction Center is not scheduled to be paroled until 2045, the consequence of consecutive sentences for murder and aggravated battery.
The 34-year-old Sangamon County man pleaded guilty and, like a lot of inmates facing a long stretch in prison, had second thoughts about his decision.
It was McBride’s decision to file a post-conviction petition that recently led to a second sentencing hearing of sorts, that of his court-appointed Springfield lawyer, Sean M. Liles.
Liles was suspended for six months from practicing law for what an Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found to be “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation” in connection with Liles’ misrepresentation of McBride.
If that sounds bad, the specifics of his misconduct are worse.
If a six-month suspension also sounds harsh, the facts show Liles received a big break in his punishment.
After McBride filed his post-conviction petition in January 2017, Judge John Madonia appointed Liles to represent McBride. Between the appointment and July 2019, Liles did nothing on McBride’s behalf.
In January 2020, Circuit Judge John Madonia removed Liles from the McBride case. The judge acted after McBride filed the complaint that led to the commission’s investigation, which began in July 2019.
Liles knew he was in a jam when he learned the commission was investigating McBride’s complaint. So he did what a lot of people do when they are in trouble — he lied.
But the veteran lawyer did more than lie — he created an elaborate paper trail to document his lies. Liles initially told the commission that he “had two telephone calls with McBride and had responded to correspondence from McBride.”
Liles’ “statements were false, and he knew at the time he provided them that they were false,” the commission wrote. “On Feb. 14, 2020, (Liles) appeared at the ARDC offices to make a sworn statement. Prior to commencing the statement, he provided counsel for the administrator with 15 letters, bearing dates from January 2017 to June 2019, which he represented he had mailed to McBride.
“The initial letter advised McBride of Respondent’s appointment, and the remaining letters purported to be responses to letters received from McBride. The latter letters referred to specific communications from McBride, provided answers to questions, requested information, and repeatedly stated (Liles’) intention to set up a phone conference.”
The letters were phonies that Liles created to fool the commission.
Lilles later admitted the whole thing, and his explanation for his actions was simple. He explained that he had personal and substance-abuse problems.
Liles later testified that he was “in the process of an ugly divorce” and that his father was ill. As a consequence, Liles consumed a “six pack of beer and a pint of vodka every evening.”
Eventually, Liles testified, he decided to start attending meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Seeking leniency, Liles presented character witnesses, including the judge who appointed him to represent McBride.
“Judge Madonia believes (Liles) has a reputation for being upstanding, diligent and dedicated to his clients,” the ARDC panel wrote in its sentencing memo.
Liles sought a really lenient punishment — a three-month suspension.
He didn’t get it, but he got something close, as well as a stern warning.
The panel sentenced Liles to the six-month suspension and two years of probation subject to conditions designed to assure Liles behaves.
Ironically, Liles actually did do some work for McBride.
The commission reported that in August 2019, after McBride contacted it, Liles had two cordial discussions with McBride and “prepared a document” regarding the issues in McBride’s case.
“He believed McBride was pleased with the work product,” the commission said.
