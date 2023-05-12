It’s time once again to dive into another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Dialing for dopers’ dollars
Illinois has enjoyed skyrocketing legal marijuana sales since Gov. J.B. Pritzker ushered in a new era of intoxication.
But there are signs the boom is starting to slow, thanks to competition from other states.
Sales in 2020 were “just over $699 million,” according to the Legislative Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. They jumped to $1.379 billion in 2021 and $1.552 billion in 2022.
But the commission reports that “cannabis sales have been mostly flat since the spring of 2022.”
Commission economist Benjamin Varner reported “similar slowdowns in growth have been seen in other states.”
“Some states experienced increases in sales during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic but since then sales have been flat or declined. ... Michigan has been one state that has avoided this trend as it has seen its monthly totals continue to improve over the last year,” Varner wrote attributing Michigan’s sales to low tax rates and “strong growth in the number of retail outlets.”
Illinois’ high cannabis taxes have been a source of concern to many, thanks in part to Missouri’s cannabis legalization and relatively low tax rates as compared to Illinois.
Numbers don’t lie
A professor at the University of Illinois Springfield reports that small- and mid-sized Illinois cities, including Champaign, have had higher gun homicide rates than Chicago.
Magic Wade’s study, according to news reports, found that Champaign’s gun homicide rate in 2021 was 18 per 100,000 people as compared to Chicago’s rate of 15 per 100,000.
She said that the rising homicide numbers in Illinois smaller cities mirrors national trends.
Wade came to her conclusions after studying gun homicide and injury statistics from 2015 to 2021 that are available at the Gun Violence Archive.
In 2020, Rockford had a rate of 17 per 100,000 and Peoria a rate of 25 percent 100,000.
Wade found the coronavirus pandemic “accelerated a trend that was already happening.”
Wade said her study showed that gun-related homicides are not just a big city problem, but “a worsening phenomenon affecting American communities everywhere.”
Good news beats blues
Rivian, the electric vehicle manufacturer in Normal, has drawn a lot of attention in this space, mostly because of its potential to become a major player in the booming, highly competitive industry.
But much of it has been negative because the stock price of the publicly traded company has slowly cratered since it went public in late 2021 at $80 a share. It skyrocketed to $180 before staring a slow, steady descent. It was around $14 a share this week.
Early speculators probably made a ton. But a wrongly timed buy-and-hold strategy laid groundwork for disaster.
Despite that, there’s good news on the company’s manufacturing front.
In the first quarter of 2023, the company delivered 7,946 vehicles, slightly more than market estimates of 7,752. At the same time, it produced 9,393 cars and trucks, roughly 700 more than was estimated.
The company’s goal is to turn out about 50,000 vehicles per year. It produced just 25,000 in 2021, thanks to a variety of problems, including component shortages, that undermined production.
The company continues to lose money but projects it will make a profit in 2024.
The electric-vehicle business is a tough one that features new companies, like Tesla, and old ones, like Ford. Whether Rivian can succeed — and to what degree — is a huge issue in the electric-vehicle market.
The company, which took over the abandoned Chrysler plant in McLean County, has had a hugely positive impact on the local economy.
Don’t hold your breath
U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber presided over the Commonwealth Edison bribery trial in which the four defendants were convicted of conspiring to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
But he’s in no hurry to sentence them.
The judge announced recently that none of the four — former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and utility lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty and John Hooker — will be sentenced until next year.
McClain faces a Jan. 11 sentencing, Pramaggiore Jan. 16, Hooker Jan. 25 and Doherty Jan. 30.
That’s still well before the scheduled April joint trial of Madigan and McClain in connection with similar bribery conspiracy cases involving ComEd and AT&T.
On May 2, the four defendants were convicted on all charges following a lengthy trial.
They each face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charges.
The government alleged they plied Madigan with financial favors in order to win passage of company-favored legislation that included rate hikes.
The defendants each acknowledged what had occurred but argued the actions they took to influence Madigan were the kind of “lawful ingratiation” that is common in politics. The jury flatly rejected that defense.
No welcome mat
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, paid a visit Friday to Peoria, where he spoke at county Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner.
Democrats were quick to proclaim their virulent and venomous opposition to DeSantis’ appearance, organizing a planned protest from noon to dusk at Peoria’s Federal Courthouse Plaza.
Organizers said “all people are invited to grab their rainbow umbrellas and stand with us in solidarity on the public sidewalk around the Peoria Civic Center to greet those attending the extremist governor’s speech with signs.”
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a presidential hopeful himself, was quick to jump on the bandwagon. He issued a statement making it clear that no one has more disdain for DeSantis or contempt for Republicans than he does.
“DeSantis has made a career of punching down and othering anyone who doesn’t subscribe to his petty tyranny, which makes him a natural fit for the GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner. ... In Illinois, we reject the cruelty he espouses and stand firmly against his hateful agenda,” Pritzker said in a tweet.
Evading retirement again
Former U.S. Judge Michael McCuskey, who presided at the Urbana federal courthouse before he left the bench, has been appointed to a full term as the legislature’s inspector general.
The Illinois House voted Tuesday to appoint McCuskey to a full five-year term that ends June 30, 2028.
The Senate followed suit with a similar bipartisan vote of support for keeping him in the post.
McCuskey served as a circuit and state appellate judge before being name to the federal bench. After retiring as a federal judge, he was appointed to and then elected back to the post of a trial judge.
He tried retirement but hated it, coming back to fill the balance of the term of his predecessor in the office.
As inspector general, it’s McCuskey’s job to investigate allegations of wrongdoing filed against members of the House and Senate. He enjoys support from both parties in Springfield as a competent and honest follower of the facts. That’s one big reason why legislators are unlikely to give him office more authority — like subpoena power — to pursue investigations.