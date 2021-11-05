When the facts in a gruesome murder case are not in dispute, what’s a guilty defendant to do?
The obvious answer is to start throwing legal Hail Marys in the hope that prayers will be answered.
That’s what Michael Yost did, and he almost succeeded in winning a reversal of his murder conviction.
Not that it would have mattered.
Had there been another trial, the results most likely would have been no different than the first trial.
Just the same, however, Yost raised a critical legal question, to the point that the legal precedent on which he relied — the Illinois Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling in People vs. Hernandez — caused the court to concede that it didn’t really mean what it said in that case.
The high court rarely eats its words. But in a recent ruling, it consumed a heaping helping of its own sometimes incomprehensible verbiage when it stated that what it had said in Hernandez was “nonprecedential obiter dicta unnecessary to the disposition.”
Even the justices felt it necessary to explain: “Obiter dicta are comments in a judicial opinion that are unnecessary to the disposition of the case.”
In the Hernandez decision, the high court ruled that a criminal lawyer has a per se conflict of interest, meaning automatic, when their representation of the victim is “prior or current” or “previous or current” to their representation of the accused.
In Yost’s case, his court-appointed lawyer, Bradford Rau, had represented the murder victim — Yost’s former girlfriend — years earlier.
State appeals court justices overturned Yost’s conviction because of the Hernandez precedent, stating “we are bound by the reasoning” Hernandez set forth.
In overturning the appellate court decision, the high court modified the rule on per se conflicts, eliminating the “prior” or “previous” representation rule by limiting it to current representation of both the victim and the accused.
Yost, who is serving a 75-year prison term, was convicted in Moultrie County of the March 2015 stabbing death of Sheri Randall.
Authorities discovered Ms. Randall’s body in her residence. She had sustained multiple stab wounds. Yost, who had self-inflicted stab wounds, was found near Ms. Randall.
Yost denied stabbing Ms. Randall but otherwise claimed no memory of what occurred, attributing his failed memory to diabetes.
Shortly before he was set to be sentenced, Yost learned that his lawyer, Rau, had represented Ms. Randall years earlier on two minor criminal cases.
Rau conceded that court records showed that he, as a public defender, was appointed to represent Ms. Randall but said he had no memory of her.
After a hearing, now-retired Circuit Judge Hugh Finson, relying on another legal precedent — People vs. Hillenbrand — that conflicted with Hernandez, ruled that Rau had no per se conflict.
In its ruling, the appeals court subtly asked the Illinois Supreme Court to address “the tension between Hernandez and Hillenbrand.”
The “conflict of interest” issue stems from a criminal defendant’s right to the effective assistance of counsel. Essentially, that means the lawyer’s loyalty to his client’s interests must be total.
Illinois law identifies two types of conflict of interest — actual and per se.
Proving an “actual” conflict of interest requires identifying a specific issue that “adversely” affects the defense lawyer’s performance.
But a per se conflict exists “when specific facts about the defense attorney’s status, by themselves, create a disabling conflict.”
It “requires an automatic reversal of the criminal conviction unless the defendant waives his right to conflict-free counsel.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.