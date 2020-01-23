It ain’t over till it’s over. So said famed New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra about the outcome of sporting events.
But he may well have been talking about litigation, because it, too, can go on and on without certainty as to who, ultimately, will emerge triumphant when — and if — it ever ends.
That point was driven home by a recent First District appellate court decision that revived a lawsuit involving a 1982 double murder in Chicago.
That’s 38 years ago, and the legal ramifications continue.
It’s been the subject of numerous articles in this space, and some of the actors include onetime death-row inmate Anthony Porter, accused murderer Alstory Simon, former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, Northwestern University journalism Professor David Protess and assorted lawyers and journalists.
“This case stems from one of the most famous murder cases in the recent history of our state. The background of the case is gripping. It is no real surprise that the events surrounding the case have spurred a movie, a book and other media attention. But that media attention is the reason the parties are before the court today,” wrote appellate Justice John Griffin in a recent decision that revived a defamation lawsuit filed by one of the actors in this drama.
In June 2018, this story appeared to be over. That’s when Northwestern reached a settlement with Simon, who accused Protess of framing him for two murders he did not commit so as to free the man who actually was responsible — Porter — from prison.
Lawyers Terry Ekl and James Sotos worked for years to free Simon. Then they pursued a civil case against Northwestern and Protess for several years more, seeking financial redress for Simon. When Northwestern finally did settle the case, it insisted that details of their legal deal with Simon remain top secret.
Now Ekl, Sotos and Simon are targets of a defamation lawsuit filed by Paul Ciolino, an investigator Protess hired to work with him on the Porter/Simon story. Other defendants include Alvarez, former Chicago Tribune reporter Bill Crawford and Whole Truth Films.
A trial court dismissed Ciolino’s lawsuit on the grounds that he failed to file it within the statute of limitations. The appellate court reinstated much of it. It ruled that Ciolino’s lawyers filed it within the proper time frame, with one exception — Alvarez.
“The allegedly defamatory statements attributed to defendants are found in a book and the movie it inspired,” Griffin wrote in his opinion.
The book was written by Crawford, who he relied on numerous official documents. The movie quoted Ekl and Sotos about what they found in their investigation on Simon’s behalf.
For those who don’t recall, Porter was charged with the 1982 murders of a Chicago couple, Jerry Hillard and Marilyn Green. He later was convicted and sentenced to death, once coming within hours of execution before he won a court-ordered delay.
Eventually, Porter’s case came to the attention of Protess, who had won a nationwide reputation for reinvestigating murder cases with his students.
The storyline — journalism professor and his students free the innocent — was irresistible to the news media.
Ultimately, Protess, working with Ciolino, identified Simon as a potential suspect and confronted him. They told him they had evidence that he had killed the couple, showed him a video they made with an actor posing as a witness and identifying Simon as the killer and convinced him he was about to be arrested by Chicago police.
In the end, Simon served 15 years in prison before his conviction was reversed and he was freed.
But Ciolino, unhappy with how he was publicly portrayed, filed the defamation claims.
This case is a long way from a trial on the merits.
Although the appellate court reversed the trial court’s decision to dismiss, there will be considerably more pretrial skirmishing before it will be subject — if it ever is — to a trial on the merits. In the meantime, time and legal bills run onward and upward.