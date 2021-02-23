You have to give former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan credit — he took his decline and fall like a man.
He never let the (readers can choose their own indecorous word here) see him sweat. The 78-year-old Chicago pol was dignified, gracious and — most of all — realistic to the end as he watched the sand drain out of his political hourglass.
It was, of course, all an act. But it was a good act. He fought hard to retain his power but ultimately accepted his fate.
Last month, Madigan withdrew his candidacy for re-election as speaker, and last week, he resigned from the Illinois House.
The people of Illinois will not see his like again in the General Assembly. Madigan wannabes will pop up from time to time. But they, just like those who sought to become replicas of the first Mayor Daley (Richard J.), will fall short.
Contrary to popular myth, Madigan’s valedictory revealed that he actually is human. So along with announcing his resignation, he was both self-congratulating and self-pitying as he exited stage left.
It’s interesting how politicians see themselves. Almost universally, they want to be loved. That’s why Madigan portrayed himself as the closest thing to a political saint as one will find on this earth.
“Fifty years ago, I decided to dedicate my life to public service. Simply put, I knew I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “I believed then and still do today that it is our duty as public servants to improve the lives of the most vulnerable and help hardworking people build a good life. These ideals have been the cornerstone of my work on behalf of the people of Illinois and the driving force throughout my time in the Illinois House.”
To Madigan’s way of thinking — or so he says — that’s just what he did.
“I leave office at peace with my decision and proud of the many contributions I’ve made to the state of Illinois, and I do so knowing I’ve made a difference,” he said.
Madigan insisted that he “always” acted “in the interest of the people of Illinois.” Was it some sort of Freudian slip that he did not say the “best interest” of the people of Illinois?
His critics charge that Madigan made it a point to act in his political self-interest. If that was good for Illinois, so be it. If it wasn’t, so be it.
They cite his insatiable appetite for power that generated perks and patronage, laying the groundwork for the pursuit of more power. It was an endlessly expanding cycle.
To further perpetuate his power, they noted Madigan’s skill at gerrymandering legislative districts so Democrats could maintain a permanent majority in the General Assembly. If his creative drawing of legislative boundary lines produced dozens of elections in which voters had no competitive choice for state Senate and House seats, Madigan didn’t lose any sleep over it.
Further, his critics wonder, if the all-powerful Madigan’s actions really were driven by his insistence on sound governance, why is Illinois a financial basket case and national laughingstock from which thousands of residents flee each year?
Then, of course, there’s the endless corruption whose stink not only wafted around him but has now also enveloped him in the form of the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
Remember, he’s
the officially identified but still unindicted “Public Official A” who the feds allege orchestrated the criminal conspiracy.
To all that, Madigan says, essentially, picky, picky, picky.
“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois,” he responds.
Madigan’s resignation from the political stage won’t end his political career. He’s still the state party chairman, boss of his Chicago ward and the man in charge of $18 million in campaign donations.
He can’t be forgotten because he’s not really gone. Nonetheless, his time has come and gone in Springfield. To the end, he was a brilliant, ruthless, competitive, secretive, manipulative and effective molder and manager of the state’s legislative and political processes.
No other state politician — remember, Abraham Lincoln was president of the United States — can lay claim to as formidable a legacy as this enigmatic product of Chicago’s and Illinois’ trench-warfare politics.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.