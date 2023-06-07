This is a story about the difference between then and now that raises the question of “why.”
In 1979, Illinois legislators voted themselves a 40 percent pay hike — from $20,000 to $28,000 a year. In a cooked-up deal, a vacationing Gov. James Thompson issued an immediate veto by auto-pen. The veto was followed by a legislative override.
The entire episode took five hours and 37 minutes.
On paper, the surprise pay grab looked pretty clever. But in the real world, it crashed and burned, singing the co-conspirators who made it happen.
The public, whose ire was fed by future Gov. Pat Quinn, was enraged. Quinn stoked public discord by asking Illinoisans to protest by bombarding the governor and legislators with “tea bags.”
Ultimately, public disgust with the state’s arrogant political class prompted Thompson to call a special legislative session to roll back the pay plan.
Legislators, alternatively resentful and fearful of Quinn, the news media and voters, modified their plan by phasing the increases in over their terms in office.
Two weeks ago, legislators approved another pay raise of about $5,000 a year, calling it a cost-of-living increase. They’re now earning base pay of roughly $90,000, with most receiving an additional $10,000 to $30,000 in “stipends.”
There was no public backlash. The pay raise was greeted mostly with silence, thanks to changes into how pay raises become law and Illinois’ political climate.
Legislative pay was, for decades, a dangerous political issue because they had to vote on raising their pay. It proved to be a thorny issue.
The best example, of course, is the 1979 debacle, which prompted the political class to search for a way to insulate themselves from public accountability.
That’s why, in 1984, they created the Compensation Review Board, the buffer they hoped would move the issue backstage.
The board was empowered to make salary recommendations, and it made generous ones. Under the law, the proposed recommendations took immediate effect unless both the Illinois House and Senate rejected them within 30 days.
The board was abolished in 2009. But it left a generous legacy, one established in 1990 — automatic cost-of-living pay allowances.
All legislators have to do to get them is nothing. With a couple of exceptions — legislators voted to reject the adjustments around the 2008-10 Great Recession — they mostly laissez les bon temps rouler (“let the good times roll”).
The sailing is so clear that legislators deny the pay raises are actual raises. They’re cost-of-living adjustments.
By January 2023, legislators’ base pay had jumped to $68,000 on the strengths of the adjustments. Then, sickened by what they claimed was a lack of “pay raises” since 2008, House and Senate members voted themselves an $11,655 pay hike (15.9 percent).
The boldness, compared to prior years, is striking.
Kent Redmond, a retired University of Illinois-Springfield political-science professor, attributes it to the decline of two-party competition in Illinois.
He said Democrats “have such huge majorities” that their power is unassailable, while Republicans “are in such a weak position” that they’re unable to make any hay on any issue.
“We really have become a one-party state,” Redmond said.
Of course, Republican lawmakers want the pay hikes as much as the Democrats.
But in prior years — when party legislative control could shift because of a few lost House or Senate seats — both parties tried to avoid setting off a pay-raise controversy.
Between the change in the law and Illinois’ shifting political makeup, that reluctance has disappeared.