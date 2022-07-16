Jim Dey | Libertarian secretary of state candidate is the name you think you know
It’s time for another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about this week:
Is he or isn’t he?
Jesse White is not running for Illinois Secretary of State. Jesse White is running for Illinois secretary of state.
Can’t the guy make up his mind?
Actually, he has. Or has he?
That’s the question voters may be asking themselves in November.
Why?
While White, the very popular and longtime Democratic secretary of state, has decided to retire at age 88 and after six terms in office, another Jesse White is running for the office as part of the Libertarian Party ticket.
Democrat Alexi Giannoulias and Bloomington Republican Dan Brady are the standard-bearers for their parties. But given voters’ unfortunate lack of familiarity with their elected officials, White’s presence on the ballot could pose a problem for his opponents.
It remains to be seen if White and his Libertarian colleagues can survive a petition challenge. If they do, Giannoulias and Brady will have to work extra hard to let voters know who White is and, more important, who he is not.
The other candidates on the Libertarian ticket are:
- Scott Schluter, who is running for governor with John Phillips as his lieutenant governor running mate.
- Daniel K. Robin for attorney general.
- Preston Nelson for treasurer.
- Deirdre McCloskey for comptroller. McCloskey is a noted academic who has taught at, among other places, the University of Illinois-Chicago.
- Bill Redpath for U.S. Senate.
Self-proclaimed ignorance?
The Urbana City Council barely avoided disgracing itself this week, voting 4-3 to approve a special-use permit clearing the way for building an addition to the county jail.
Had the council not approved the permit, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she was prepared to seek a mandamus order in court to force the council to do so.
Why?
The law required the council to base its vote on statutory criteria governing use permits. It was not a policy issue regarding jail expansion that was the issue for the council, but the legal criteria for approving the permit.
Since the application clearly met the required standards, voting no wasn’t supposed to be an option.
Nonetheless, three members who are “morally against incarceration” — that’s how Alderwoman Maryalice Wu put it — voted no.
One opponent, Grace Wilken, offered a surprising excuse for her “no” vote, given the numbers of years this question has been up for public debate.
“I feel that I haven’t done my due diligence to understand and justify supporting this, for myself or for the public,” she said.
In other words, she attributed her inability to “understand and justify” a yes vote to her own ignorance and/or sloth. Kudos for candor, but amazing.
‘Never’ implied, but not said
In the aftermath of his defeat in the June 28 primary to fellow GOP U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis suggested he won’t be running for elective office again.
Here’s the Q&A Davis had on a recent radio broadcast.
Q: Will politics be a part of your future?
A: No, no. I’ve always said when I’m done, I’m done. I do not plan to run for anything again. I only wanted to be a member of Congress and I’ve had the opportunity to represent a phenomenal district with phenomenal constituents for 10 years. I’m not looking at running for anything again. And I am going to help elect Republicans up and down the ticket because that’s what we should do when we’re no longer a part of the competition.
There are rhetorical trap doors in his answer — “I’m not looking at running for anything again” and “I do not plan to run for anything again.”
Just because he’s not looking or planning now doesn’t mean he won’t sometime in the future. After all, this is a guy who made noises about running for governor while state legislators were re-drawing the congressional maps that doomed his re-election prospects.
The better question to ask is, what available office would Davis be interested in seeking? Options for Illinois Republicans are limited.
Flip-flop
U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, one of the nation’s foremost defenders of legal abortion, led a judiciary committee hearing this week that was designed to allow opponents of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to vent their anger.
But it turned into an embarrassment for the veteran Springfield Democrat.
Rather than listen exclusively to opponents of the high court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the abortion issue to state legislatures, committee Republicans turned their attention to Durbin’s stances on the issue.
When Durbin served in the U.S. House, he was among the nation’s leading critics of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. But, over the years and like many other ambitious Republicans and Democrats who wanted to move up the political ladder, Durbin changed from being anti-abortion to pro-choice.
The following is an excerpt of a letter Durbin wrote to a constituent that was highlighted at his committee meeting.
“I believe we should end abortion on demand, and at every opportunity I have translated this belief into votes in the House of Representatives. I am opposed to the use of federal funds to pay for elective abortions, and will continue to support amendments to prohibit the funding of elective abortions for federal employees and Medicaid recipients. Also, notwithstanding the result in Webster, I continue to believe the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade should be reversed,” Durbin wrote as a House member in 1989.
Durbin used his anti-abortion stance to defeat pro-choice incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Findley in 1982.
But he, like President Joe Biden, who also once opposed abortion, reversed that stance after it became politically unacceptable in the Democratic Party.
Durbin concluded the hearing with a defense of his reversal, saying that he changed his mind about abortion after he spoke with two young women who were victims of rape and incest.
Rabbit hunting
The case of a local outlaw group called the White Rabbits came to a conclusion this week when lead defendant Michael Hari of Ford County was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, the result of a plea agreement.
That comes on top of another sentence — 53 years — he received in Minnesota for the bombing of a mosque.
Hari — now known as Emily Claire Hari — was the leader of a so-called militia group made up of dangerous political crackpots. In addition to the mosque bombing, Hari and fellow White Rabbits attempted a 2017 bombing of the Women’s Health Center in Champaign.
Four of Hari’s co-defendants received prison sentences that ranged from 42 months to almost 16 years behind bars.
Federal prosecutors said that starting in the latter part of 2017, they engaged in “repeated acts of violence” in which they carried weapons and wore uniforms.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.