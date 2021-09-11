Diving back in to another round of quick takes on the people and events that were being talked about this week:
More hats in ring
Quiz question: Who are Gary Rabine, Darren Bailey, Paul Schimpf and Jesse Sullivan?
Answer: Four reasons why Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn’t losing any sleep at night.
Republicans have no shortage of candidates for their party’s gubernatorial nomination in the June 28 primary election. But they do have a shortage of candidates, at least collectively, who have the name recognition, money and political credibility to make a strong challenge against the multi-billionaire Democratic incumbent in November 2022.
Sullivan this week joined Rabine, Bailey and Schimpf as the latest Republican to get into the race, and with his bulging war chest, he may turn out to be the most formidable.
A 37-year-old hedge-fund manager who grew up in Petersburg and has a business degree from Stanford, Sullivan contends he’s a “nonideological” candidate.
“I really feel like our political class has driven the state into the ground and people are fleeing to better-run states,” said Sullivan, who indicated he’ll focus on the issues of boosting the state’s economy, reducing taxes and fighting corruption and crime.
More candidates may enter the primary. But for now, Sullivan will compete with Chicago-area businessman Rabine, farmer and state Sen. Bailey of Xenia and lawyer and former state Sen. Schimp of Waterloo.
Both Bailey and Rabine are supporters of former President Donald Trump, who is not popular in solid-Democrat Illinois. Schimp is a former military lawyer who prosecuted Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein for crimes against his people.
It’s not clear what Sullivan means by describing himself as “nonideological.” It could mean that he’s not a blind zealot. It also could mean that he has no political lodestar beyond ambition that fuels his perspective on public issues.
He’s starting the campaign with money — nearly $11 million — but not a broad base of support. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that $10 million of that sum comes from four supporters who live in California.
Sullivan is the founder of Alter Global in San Francisco.
Cops getting robbed?
A recent unofficial forensic audit of the Chicago Police Department’s pension fund has raised serious questions about its management and investment performance.
This being Chicago, of course, it’s natural to suspect skullduggery, one reason being that fund managers vigorously resisted the audit conducted at the behest of disgruntled members.
The auditor, Christopher Tobe, relying on public information and that obtained through Freedom of Information requests, found that the pension fund has “failed to monitor and fully disclose investment fees and expenses” and concluded that “fees and expenses could be 10 times that which they disclose” because the fund’s disclosure “omits dozens of managers and their fees.”
Tobe also revealed that “pay to play” practices exist. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel and current Mayor Lori Lightfoot received six-figure campaign donations from firms managing police
-pension money.
Writing for Forbes magazine, financial analyst Elizabeth Bauer complained that “the city of Chicago wants us all to believe that the corruption which has been part of the city’s legacy for so many years is in the past — but this report calls that into question.”
She also noted that “Tobe’s report has gone practically unnoticed in the local media.”
Adlai III
Illinois’ 1982 gubernatorial election ended in controversy with Democrat Adlai Stevenson III falling 5,074 votes short of defeating incumbent Republican Jim Thompson out of 3.6 million votes cast.
But for Stevenson, the race never really ended.
Stevenson died this week at age 90, having long been retired from politics. But he never retired from what might have been.
“I still haven’t conceded, by the way,” Stevenson joked in 2017 to the Chicago Tribune.
Stevenson desperately sought a statewide recount, claiming that a partial recount indicated he would win by roughly 40,000 votes.
But the Democrat-controlled Illinois Supreme Court rejected Stevenson’s request for a court-ordered recount by a 4-3 vote, with one of the court’s four Democrats — Seymour Simon — joining its three Republicans.
In hyper-political cases like this, Supreme Court justices generally throw the law books out the window and vote strictly down party lines. Just look at the high court’s partisan ruling against the Democrat-opposed “Fair Map” amendment to end political gerrymandering.
So to say that Simon’s vote shocked politicians in both parties barely scratches the surface of their political consternation. Democrats and Republicans both rejected any suggestion that Simon voted as he did based on the legal merits, each speculating wildly about his reasoning.
Stevenson was among the Democrats searching for a reason to explain what he viewed as Simon’s betrayal. The Tribune quoted him years later asserting that Simon double-crossed him both for personal and political reasons.
Stevenson said he had been warned by two prominent Chicago Democrats — Cook County Board President George Dunne and party Chairman Edward Vyrdolyak — that Simon, who was Jewish, would betray him.
“They explained that I had passed him over for a federal judgeship (while serving in the Senate). And I had aggressively supported U.S. policy in the Middle East, and the Israeli lobby came down hard on me,” Stevenson told the Tribune in a 2000 interview.
Simon, an independent Democrat who defeated party bosses to get on the high court, responded that Stevenson’s claims were nonsense and said he never discussed his decision with anyone except his colleagues “until the opinion came out.”
But Simon also suggested he had done Democratic Party bosses a favor by ruling against Stevenson because of what he suspected was widespread vote fraud in Cook County.
“Had there been a recount with a Republican U.S. attorney, many precinct captains would have been under the gun in an election that was highly charged,” he said. “That’s why I feel the Democratic organization really was sort of relieved.”
So did Simon vote strictly on legal merits? Did he shaft Stevenson out of spite? Or did he vote against Stevenson to spare the Cook County Democratic Party an embarrassing criminal investigation into vote fraud?
He could, theoretically, have done all three. But no one now can say for sure.
Equity doesn’t mean equalChampaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said this week that she will propose that her fellow Democrats on the county board revise new district maps using census figures.
Board Democrats recently used inaccurate population estimates to drew new districts that give them a big advantage over minority Republicans.
But Kloeppel said that board’s 11 districts, which are supposed to be relatively equal in population, fall far short of that goal.
She said the districts have as much as a
17 percent variance in populations.
Board Democrats, however, like their map handiwork and are highly unlikely to reject Kloeppel’s proposal. They are particularly enamored of two majority-minority districts — 6 and 11 — which were drawn to elect two Democrats from each.
They describe their proposal as an “equity” plan even though Kloeppel contends that the districts are far from equal in size.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.