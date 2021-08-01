Jim Dey | Litigation continues in decades-old kidnap/murder case
Thanks to a recent appellate court ruling, the woman convicted in the kidnapping and suffocation murder of a prominent Kankakee businessman has a chance to escape her life sentence.
Nancy Rish, now 59, was convicted of helping her boyfriend, Danny Edwards, kidnap and kill Kankakee businessman Stephen Small in 1987. Although he was initially sentenced to death, Edwards’ sentence was later commuted to life without parole.
Rish also is serving a sentence of life without parole.
But defense lawyer Margaret Byrne contends that for the “first time in 331/2 years,” her client has a legitimate chance of getting out of prison.
The Third District Appellate Court recently ordered that Rish is entitled to a hearing in which she can argue her abusive boyfriend intimidated her into what Rish calls her “unwitting” participation in the kidnapping plot. If the judge finds that evidence persuasive, he can order a new sentencing hearing for Rish.
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office can appeal the decision, either asking for the appellate court to reconsider its decision or the state Supreme Court to review it. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Kwame Raoul said no decision has been made.
The Small case created headlines all over the Midwest when he was kidnapped and buried alive in 1987.
Small was lured from his residence by Edwards and ultimately buried in a box that Edwards built in Rish’s garage. Before burying him, Edwards assured Small that he would be able to breathe through an apparatus Edwards had placed in the box. But the victim, a scion of the Small newspaper family, suffocated.
Since then, Rish has pursued unsuccessfully numerous efforts — habeas corpus and post-trial petitions, clemency and an innocence claim — to get out of prison.
Now, using a recently passed state law, Rish is seeking a new sentencing hearing in which she will argue a reduced sentence is required because of Edwards’ intermittent threatening behavior toward her. Plus, she argued, she lived
in an abusive household growing up.
The Third District Appellate Court’s 2-1 decision in Rish’s favor was based on a straightforward issue of statutory construction.
Justices Thomas Lytton and William Holdridge concluded that the trial judge erred when he considered facts in the Rish trial. Instead, the court majority said trial Judge Michael Sobol should have focused only on whether Rish had properly filed her motion seeking a hearing in which she can argue she’s entitled to a new sentencing hearing.
The statute sets out
five elements Rish was required to allege in her motion, including whether “no evidence of domestic violence against (Rish) was presented at (Rish’s) sentencing hearing.”
Rish’s lawyer at trial did present evidence of threats by Edwards against Rish and her son. But those came during the trial, not her sentencing.
“The state asserts that because domestic-violence evidence was presented at trial through (Rish’s) testimony and her statements to police, she cannot satisfy the third element — that no evidence of domestic abuse was presented at sentencing,” Lytton wrote.
The appellate court rejected that argument. Citing the statutory language referring to presenting evidence of domestic abuse at the “sentencing hearing,” it said the law is “plain and unambiguous.”
“We will not depart from that language and read into the statute exceptions, limitations or conditions the Legislature did not express,” the court said.
Justice Daniel Schmidt rejected that argument, contending that the trial judge heard “all the evidence presented at trial” and Rish is merely rehashing previous claims.
“The (trial) court was
keenly aware of the allegations of domestic disputes at the time it imposed the sentence. This is not new evidence,” he argued.
Although Rish said she intends to present evidence of abuse from friends, family members and Edwards, her credibility is highly suspect. She told multiple stories to police in which she claimed she was unaware of Edwards’ kidnapping plan. But she later admitted lying because she was “scared to tell the truth.”
Included among the incriminating evidence was testimony that Rish drove Edwards to a location near Small’s residence before the kidnapping and picked him up afterward at a location “near Small’s burial site” at 3 a.m.
During her trial, Rish testified about Edwards’ abusive conduct. But the gist of her testimony was that she knew nothing about his plans even though she conceded that she assisted Edwards, albeit unintentionally.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.