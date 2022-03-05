Jim Dey | Local GOP takes aim at Champaign City Council members
Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things being talked about in the news over the past week:
Not going away
The wishes of Champaign City Council members Alicia Beck and Michael Foellmer are not coming true.
Community critics outraged by their comments at a Feb. 15 meeting insulting Champaign residents Albert and Claudia Morr won’t shut up and go away. The couple received a hostile response after they appeared before the council to complain about a shootout between two rivals groups in vehicles outside their residence at 1601 W. University Ave. that left bullet holes in their front window.
The incident was one of numerous episodes of gunplay that have occurred throughout Champaign-Urbana over the past two years.
On Feb. 22, a chorus of critics showed up at the city council meeting to challenge the pair’s derogatory comments. Now the local Republican Party is conducting a petition drive urging their resignations and will present it at a future council meeting.
A release issued by the Champaign County GOP states that it organized the petition drive “to give the entire community an opportunity to provide additional support” to the Morrs and their neighbors.
“It is not a formal petition in the political sense, as it is not a collection of the voters responsible for putting council members Beck and Foellmer in office,” the GOP said, describing it as a “no confidence” vote as well as an expression of “profound disappointment” in the city council.
After the Morrs spoke, Beck said she was dismayed they only spoke out after the shooting at their residence and not earlier. She suggested they were unconcerned until a bullet went through their front window.
Beck said until the Morrs express greater concern about violence in other neighborhoods occupied by “Black and Brown” people, she didn’t want to hear any complaints from then.
“Don’t come back,” Beck told the couple.
Foellmer, the representative for District 4, which includes the Morrs’ house, immediately seconded Beck’s remarks.
After public controversy broke out over the remarks, Beck and Foellmer issued a statement expressing regret that the Morrs mistakenly reacted badly to their comments.
When the council met Feb. 22, other council members expressed their dismay about what had occurred. Beck said nothing, and Foellmer was not present.
So far, a little over 250 people have signed the online petition. Organizers said they are seeking support from Democrats and Independents as well as Republicans. The petition is available at the local Republican Party’s website, champaign.gop.
Profiles in poetry? Hardly!
Illinois politicians were surprised by Wednesday’s racketeering indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, and some failed to come up with Churchillian-style rhetorical responses to the latest corruption embarrassment.
Consider the example of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who also serves as chairwoman of the county’s Democratic Party.
Noting that Madigan was charged with using his multiple positions, including the speaker’s office, to oversee a racketeering enterprise, Preckwinkle’s condemnation of Madigan was hardly memorable.
“Our political organizations should not double as criminal enterprises,” she declared.
If that’s not bold declaration in favor of honesty in government, what is?
Also stumbling out of the block was Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who presided over a news conference in which he announced the Madigan indictment and expressed dismay over a “very stubborn public corruption problem here in Illinois.”
“Simply put, it’s not a good thing,” Lausch said.
GOP’s got a hammer
The Madigan indictment resulted in Democrats who used to associate with him suddenly developing foggy memories about their former friend.
”Madigan who? Never heard of the guy. Besides, I always disliked him.”
But just as many, if not most, Democrats are running away from their former benefactor, with Republicans moving assiduously to tie Madigan to their Democratic opponents in the November election.
For example, 13th Congressional District GOP candidate Jesse Reising issued a scathing statement about Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski’s “link to Mike Madigan’s corruption.”
He charged that “Nikki Budzinski is a direct product of the Madigan Machine’s gerrymandering of the 13th District.”
“The people of this district do not want another foot soldier from the Madigan Machine taking advantage of them,” said the former federal prosecutor who grew up in Decatur. “We cannot let corruption like this and insider politics continue to be the status quo in our state.”
The 13th District is gerrymandered, drawn just for Budzinski by Democratic insiders. It was recently labeled by the Washington Post as one of the worst gerrymandered in the country. But Madigan had resigned from the Illinois House and was out of the gerrymandering business by the time the state’s 17 new congressional districts were drawn for the upcoming November election.
Voice from the past
The exercise in public outrage — some sincere and much contrived — would not have been complete without commentary by former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, the Chicago Democrat who set new standards for public corruption and administrative incompetence during his sorry tenure.
Blagojevich and Madigan hated each other, and the former speaker took great pleasure in removing him from office through impeachment after Blagojevich was indicted on corruption charges.
Madigan, as expected, denied the allegations in the indictment against him. But Blagojevich urged him to go on an “innocence tour” to win the public’s hearts and minds.
“Mike Madigan, if you didn’t do it, fight back,” Blagojevich said. “Get out of the back room where you like to hide and do your business. Get out there in front of people and tell them you didn’t do it and explain why you didn’t do it.”
That’s what Blagojevich did when he encountered his legal troubles. But all his blustering did him no good. Blagojevich was convicted and sentenced to 14 years, ultimately being released in 2020 after having his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or
217-393-8251.