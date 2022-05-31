Jim Dey | Local lawyer faces disciplinary action from the state
A Champaign lawyer is in trouble with the state agency that investigates misconduct allegations.
In a complaint filed May 11, the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission charged that Matthew Peek failed to properly handle a legal matter and communicate with his clients. In another charge, the ARDC alleged Peek displayed a lack of diligence and failed to safeguard client money.
Finally, in a third charge, the ARDC alleged Peek used insensitive and vulgar language intended to embarrass two female lawyers and a female paralegal.
Peek, a Southern Illinois University law graduate, has an interesting background. He handles real-estate transactions, family law, general and traffic cases.
Fluent in Spanish, he also has worked as a courtroom translator in East Central Illinois counties that include Champaign, Vermilion and Piatt.
Attorney discipline cases are heard by a panel of three lawyers who make recommendations on penalties if misconduct is proven. Ultimately, any punishment — ranging from reprimands to disbarment — is ordered by the Illinois Supreme Court.
One charge against Peek concerns a civil case he agreed to handle for Samuel and Kellie Preston in Champaign County.
A lawsuit filed in 2016 by Jeremy and Renee Walker alleged that the Prestons “failed to disclose a defect in the property they had sold to the Walkers.”
Charging the Prestons $225 an hour and accepting a $2,500 retainer, Peek filed a record of appearance in December 2016 but then, allegedly, did little follow-up work.
Ultimately, the Walker’s lawyer filed a summary judgment motion in December 2020. But Peek neither responded to the motion nor informed the Prestons of the motion.
The unopposed motion was granted Feb. 5, 2021. Several months later, the Prestons were ordered to pay $64,120 in damages to the Walkers.
The second case that Peek allegedly mishandled involved a lawsuit filed by Unique Homes against Khalil and Amara Andrews. It alleged Unique built a new home for the couple, but they “refused to pay Unique or take possession of the home” after it was completed.
After taking over the case, Peek won a $130,350 judgment against the couple and “the parties agreed to a payment plan.” The couple later defaulted on the payment plan, prompting Peek to win an order to garnish Amara Andrews’ wages. As a result of a complicated series of events, Peek failed to turn over all the garnishment checks, prompting Unique to replace Peek with a new lawyer in an effort to secure the money it was owed.
The ARDC alleges Peek failed to forward the garnishment checks he had received on Unique’s behalf and did not provide the lawyer who succeeded him with an “updated accounting” of the funds he received from Andrews’ employer.
The third charge against Peek alleges he directed improper language at two female lawyers and a female paralegal — Kristen Fischer, Sami Anderson and Stephanie Schnepper.
One incident outlined in the complaint alleges that in August 2021, Peek entered the Fischer/Anderson office.
“Schnepper greeted (Peek) by saying, ‘Hello, how are you?’ In reply, (Peek) stated that he was great and that he had just been ‘naked in (his) office.’”
The ARDC said Peek’s remark “had no substantial purpose other than to embarrass Schnepper.
The ARDC also cited two other instances where Peek used vulgar language designed to elicit embarrassment.
The language charges filed against Peek are unusual, perhaps stemming from the Supreme Court’s new emphasis on opposing lawyers engaging in civil conduct.
But they are not without precedent. The late Urbana lawyer Marvin Gerstein drew repeat ire from the ARDC as a result of angry, obscenity-laden letters he sent to opposing lawyers.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.