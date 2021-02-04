Franshon Stapleton was a workaholic who federal prosecutors said labored “all day and all night long, day in and day out.”
“That was all he did,” they said.
Stapleton’s work ethic drew law enforcement attention because his business was illegal. He trafficked women in the sex trade, operating out of a Champaign hotel located near Interstate 74.
U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid, who sits in Peoria, last week sentenced the 48-year-old former Springfield resident to four life prison sentences.
Despite going through multiple court-appointed defense lawyers and filing numerous objections to the charges against him, Stapleton ultimately pleaded guilty to charges that he exploited drug-addicted and homeless women.
After promising to help them, he essentially enslaved them in a physically abusive pimp-prostitute relationship.
The government’s sentencing memo laid out in grim detail the dehumanizing lifestyle Stapleton forced on women identified only as Jane Does 1, 2 and 3.
“On any given night in the fall of 2017, Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 would hear a knock on their hotel room doors,” the memo said. “That sound meant that Jane Doe 1 was about to have her third paid sexual encounter of the day. For Jane Doe 2, that sound meant she was about to have sex with the eighth man she saw that day. And for Jane Doe 3, that knock warned her that her 12th commercial sex act was about to begin.”
That was how these three women lived from August 2017 to May 2018, when the enterprise came to a halt thanks to the efforts of federal and local authorities.
Stapleton’s prosecution was the result of increased emphasis federal authorities have placed on human trafficking. Underwritten by federal grant money, the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force plays a lead role in combating this social and law-enforcement problem.
Authorities said Stapleton used a variety of tactics to keep the women under control.
“Jane Doe 1 feared if she did not give Stapleton the money she earned for those sex acts, Stapleton would deny her the hotel room she needed to avoid homelessness,” the sentencing memo said. “Jane Doe 2 feared if she did not give Stapleton the money she earned for those sex acts, Stapleton would give her another black eye. If Jane Doe 3 stopped turning over the money she earned, Stapleton shut off the drugs she desperately needed.”
Although Stapleton pleaded guilty, he was hardly repentant. He tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea. He accused authorities of acting against him for “racist” and “biased” reasons.
Caught in a legal net from which he could find no escape, Stapleton repeatedly engaged in conduct that reflected his anger over the circumstances but failed to advance his interests.
For example, the federal probation office prepares a background report on a defendant who is waiting to be sentenced. The defense is offered an opportunity to review it and correct any inaccurate information.
In a Jan. 25 phone call to the probation office, Stapleton lashed out at authorities.
“I was just calling to let you know that I object to everything in that pre-sentence report. I am innocent and I am very disgusted ... Urbana police need to be fired for what they did to me. So I am just calling to let you know that I object to everything in that pre-sentence report,” he said.
Working with an associate to post advertisements on social media, including the since-closed BackPage, Stapleton not only kept his women busy but went out of his way to treat them in cruel ways that reinforced their subservience to him.
“Degradation was the preferred tool of Stapleton’s trade,” prosecutors wrote. “Victims were no longer referred to by name. Instead, Stapleton referred to the victims by their drug addictions, the type of sex acts they would perform or simply (expletive deleted).”
Describing his exploitation of the three as the “capstone of Stapleton’s history of violence toward women,” prosecutors said that his crimes in this case alone would have justified a life sentence even if he had no prior criminal record.
But Stapleton did have an extensive rap sheet, selling illegal drugs before he started selling women.
As for the women he sold, there’s no happy ending to this story.
Authorities said Jane Doe 1 remains a drug addict. Because authorities were unable to find her, she did not submit a victim-impact statement at the sentencing hearing.
Jane Doe 2 submitted a recorded victim-impact statement played for Shadid.
Jane Doe 3, authorities said, “battled homelessness and drug addiction” as the case played out. She, too, declined to submit a victim-impact statement.
While he awaits transfer to federal prison, Stapleton is being held at the Woodford County jail.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.