Jim Dey | 'Long, long way to go' for shooting victim
What is life like in the aftermath of a senseless shooting incident that leaves someone grievously injured?
People rarely learn details of the ugly aftermath.
Liam Gasser, 24, was shot in the head in October while driving on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign. Community members held a charity fundraiser April 3 in Champaign to help defray medical costs as he pursues recovery from the wound that left him a quadriplegic.
The News-Gazette sought reaction from Gasser’s mother, Terry von Thaden. Her description of both pain and gratitude tells a story people need to hear.
The fundraiser “put on by Big Mike Namoff and John Namoff was beyond amazing,” she said. “In this woman’s opinion, it’s worth more than millions. Dean Hazen and John Brown (retired police officers) approached the Namoffs with the idea for the event, and Jonathan Blake from Citizens Against Gun Violence joined the ranks.”
“We are honored and truly humbled by what everyone has expressed to Liam (and) to us. Countless people behind the scenes donated their time, talent and efforts to put on an event that lifted Liam’s spirits when we are still in the midst of profound grief.
“Liam wasn’t sure he would be able to go. He still has incredible head pain and hypersensitivity that we’re not able to get under control. But he was determined to show up.”
“Everyone at the event was wonderful, remaining quiet when he came in so as not to aggravate Liam’s head pain. We were only going to be there for a bit. He chose to stick it out and stay later. How could he leave with so much love in the room? It was better than any medicine.
“But it also took a toll on him as well. The energy it takes when you’re quadriplegic, just for your body to do anything, is enormous. So it’s been a week of recovery.
“He was completely paralyzed and unable to move, then in late December, he started demonstrating progress, moving a hand, bending a leg. It was only through intensive physical therapy that he’s made the gains he has, with neuro-stimulation and continual attention.
“He’s only approved for two hours of PT a week, and it won’t begin for a couple of weeks. It certainly is not the same level of therapy he received in Chicago. It brings worries he’ll remain at this same level for the rest of his life.
“We’ve had a difficult adjustment to home life, and it’s taking a toll on all of us. When he arrived home, we didn’t even have a ramp built so he could get into the house, but people made sure it got done.
“Our family members have come out for a bit to help us as well, but they can’t stay, and the reality is I have to get back to my full-time job. I don’t know how people do this. I don’t know how to do this.
“Anything Liam wants to do, anything now, he has to have help to do so. He sits in a wheelchair for hours everyday, and it hurts.
“Liam is experiencing the devastating loss of independence, loss of movement, pain and frustration. He was always on the go. He was on the cusp of the life he’d worked so incredibly hard to achieve and it was stolen from him in a most violent act.
Liam “doesn’t qualify for disability benefits — he’s two points shy solely due to when he was a student hourly worker at the university; they didn’t deduct Social Security from his paycheck.
Liam “is hoping to go to an intensive rehabilitation program this summer and it won’t be covered by any insurance benefits. Once you leave the hospital, a couple of hours of outpatient a week is what you get. It’s expensive, but we’re going to find a way to get him there.
“He needs to focus on healing and getting as far as he can get with recovery, to keep defying the odds. There’s still a long, long way to go. He’s a young man determined to get there.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.