As federal investigators move forward with multiple probes into alleged public corruption in Illinois, mystery abounds.
It’s obvious who some of the targets are — state legislators, municipal officials in Cook County, politicians and power brokers in Chicago.
What’s unknown is what, specifically, the feds are investigating. For example, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan is clearly one of the top-tier federal targets. But what, if any, is the alleged crime under scrutiny?
As time has passed and news accounts and resignations of public officials have piled up, one avenue of investigation has become clear — it’s the gusher of green generated by red-light cameras in select Chicago suburbs.
Just this week, another public official submitted a shotgun resignation. This time, it was Oak Brook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci.
Ragucci provides a useful example of the conspiracy the feds are examining and how it works.
Oakbrook Terrace operates two red-light cameras, and its current budget projects they will generate $5 million in revenue for the current fiscal year.
News reports indicate that the community pays red-light-camera provider Safespeed $2.3 million to oversee the operation plus another $2,000 a month in service fees.
When federal agents conducted a series of raids a few months ago, they seized $60,000 in cash from Ragucci’s home safe. Shortly after, Ragucci, a former police officer, wrote a $30,000 check described as for “legal fees” from his campaign fund to the lawyer representing him.
It’s “trickle down” economics at its finest, courtesy of red-light cameras put in place to generate boatloads of cash to the municipalities that operate them, the businesses that promote them and the connected politicians who arrange for their strategic placement.
“Abuses of the red-light-camera program have been uncovered by this newspaper, verified by national studies and investigated by other outlets. Excessive red-light-camera enforcement is an example of feed-the-beast government at its worst: ‘Please drive with just enough imperfection so we can jam you with an expensive ticket. We’re addicted to the revenue,’” Chicago Tribune columnist Kristen McQueary writes.
Chicago has already been through its own red-light-camera corruption case. A former top city official, among others, went to prison for seeing that the city’s contract went to just the right business.
It’s beginning to look like deja vu all over again regarding the red-light cameras in Cook County communities outside Chicago.
The firm under investigation is Safespeed. That became public last fall after the feds searched the homes and offices of state Sen. Martin Sandoval; Lyons Mayor Christopher Getty; Jeffrey Tobolski, the mayor of McCook and a Cook County commissioner; and Ragucci. (The feds seized $55,000 in cash from Tobolski’s residence and $9,200 from Sandoval’s.)
Ragucci and Sandoval resigned their public offices in the aftermath of the raids while Getty and Tobolski remain in office.
Red-light cameras have been controversial for a long time. Studies have found that they do not reduce accidents, but instead increase rear-end accidents. Their basic purpose is to generate revenue.
State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, has repeatedly introduced legislation to ban them from Illinois. One of his bills passed the House but was killed in the Senate, where Sandoval served as chairman of the transportation committee and as a member of the Democratic leadership.
“It is a corrupt program,” McSweeney said. “It has to do with taking money from the pockets of Illinois citizens. It has nothing to do with safety.”
The stench around red-light cameras is beginning to get around, to the point that ambitious politicians see an advantage in coming out against them.
State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who aspires to higher office, recently announced that her office “will no longer assist municipalities in collection efforts for fines for red-light-camera tickets.”
“My office is taking decisive action in response to unethical arrangements that have come to light regarding the red-light-camera industry,” Mendoza said. “I am exercising the moral authority to prevent state resources being used to assist a shady process that victimizes taxpayers.”
News reports and campaign records show that Safespeed spread campaign cash around to public officials in communities where it wanted to place the red-light cameras. It also gave generously to Sandoval, who used his influence with the transportation department to reverse IDOT decisions rejecting the cameras in Oakbrook Terrace. After investigating, IDOT officials initially said there was no safety need shown.
In 2017, the Tribune ran a lengthy story that outlined how Sandoval used his influence to pressure state bureaucrats into reversing their opposition even as neighboring Oak Brook vehemently opposed the cameras’ presence. Oak Brook later filed an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the presence of the cameras in Oakbrook Terrace.