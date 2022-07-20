Jim Dey | Lovelace case ends not with bang, but $4.5 million whimper
It’s not over until it’s over, and Curt Lovelace said the scars of being charged in 2014 with murdering his wife and spending three years in jail will never fully heal.
But he said life goes on, particularly so since Lovelace and his lawyers recently settled out of court a malicious-prosecution lawsuit he filed against law-enforcement officials in Adams County for $4.5 million.
“This closes a chapter. But it will always be chapter in our book of life,” said Lovelace, a University of Illinois football star who moved back to his hometown of Quincy after becoming a lawyer.
Lovelace’s Chicago lawyer, Jon Loevy, said the agreement “amounts to $1.5 million a year for each year of the approximately three years Curt spent in jail awaiting trial.”
That’s a handsome sum, but Loevy said “no amount of money can ever make up for the injustices that Lovelace and his family endured.”
The settlement came after a Chicago federal appeals court rejected the county’s claim that the lawsuit should be dismissed because law officers were legally immune.
The 54-year-old Lovelace declined to discuss details surrounding the settlement because the agreement won’t become official until Aug. 1.
Now practicing law in Chicago, however, he freely discussed how his eight-year legal ordeal had changed the lives of himself, his current wife and his children.
One constant is that Lovelace remains a marked man.
“Google my name. There are certain things that don’t disappear,” he said.
Something else equally significant also won’t disappear. In a unanimous decision denying Adams County’s motion to dismiss, Justice Diane Wood skewered Quincy police for conducting an investigation based on “wild speculation” that ignored both witness and scientific testimony.
Lovelace’s wife, Cory, died in February 2006. Wood noted that “she was not in good health and nobody at the time suspected foul play.”
“The police ... deemed the death a tragedy, but not a crime, and so closed the file. There the story should have ended,” Wood wrote.
Seven years later, Wood said Quincy police Detective Adam Gibson “hatched a theory” that Lovelace had suffocated his wife and then went off on a long search for pathologists who would confirm Gibson’s suspicion that Cory Lovelace died from suffocation, not from a variety of ailments that included liver damage from alcoholism, bulimia and “flu-like symptoms for several days before she died.”
Because of a multimillion-dollar bond set by the court, Lovelace spent three years either in jail or under house arrest. His first trial, held in 2016 in Adams County, ended in a mistrial. But it took jurors at his second trial, which was moved to Sangamon County, just two hours to return a not-guilty verdict.
After the trial, Lovelace and his wife, Christine, moved to Champaign-Urbana, where he practiced law. In 2020, they moved again, this time to Chicago, where he maintains a downtown office and a criminal defense practice.
One irony is that he and his wife, who works as his case coordinator, have returned to Adams County to try criminal cases. In two of the three cases, he won not-guilty verdicts.
But he said it was difficult to question potential jurors and hear some of them say they could not be fair to his client because of their dislike for him.
Lovelace said that one day, as he was walking into the courthouse, a stranger said to him, “Oh, if it isn’t the most despised person in Quincy.”
That’s hard to take for someone who previously was considered a local boy who made good — high school football star, UI team captain and a member of UI bowl teams. Lovelace also served on the Quincy school board, taught at a local college and worked as a local prosecutor.
But he is reconciled to the hard reality of the past and determined to focus on the future.
“We’re moving forward,” Lovelace said.
